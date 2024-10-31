Merge Summit Co-Founders Exec Producer Dr. Holly Carter and Casting Exec Robi Reed Announce Master Classes and Panelists

President, Disney Branded Entertainment Chairman/CEO Sony Music Publishing Comedian / Actress

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Holly Carter (EP Hulu’s Dress My Tour), Robi Reed (SVP, Talent and Casting Original Programming, BET) and Traci Blackwell (Head of Targeted Content Amazon MGM Studios) announce the Master Class programming and Industry Expert panelist for the 14th annual Merge Summit , presented by Walt Disney World Resort, in collaboration with Sony Music Publishing, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Mielle Organics and the MergeTV Network.The two-day event, taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA starts with Expert Panels and Master Classes on November 1st at 10:00 AM. The weekend event culminates on November 2nd, with an exclusive award ceremony, honoring those making an impact in bridging the worlds of faith, business and entertainment at 1:00 PM.The Merge Summit is proud to announce the 2024 Master Class Series and respective panelists:--10:00 AM to 11:00 AM - THE BUSINESS OF THE BUSINESS, a Master Class with Traci Blackwell (Head of Targeted Content, Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios), Amber Rasberry (Senior Executive Film Development, Production, Acquisitions - Amazon Studios), Nkechi Carroll, (Executive Producer), Odetta Watkins (Head of Drama Series, Amazon MGM Studios), Will Catlett (Actor and Producer) and Eric Dean Seaton (Director).The Business of Business: A discussion featuring some of the industry’s top writers, showrunners, directors, actors, and producers as they discuss their journeys to success and what it takes to sustain a career in entertainment at this unprecedented time in television, film, and emerging media.--11:15 AM to 12:30 PM - BROTHER 2 BROTHER, an informative and important Conversation with Dr. Carl Millner (Chief Medical Officer, AHF), Melvin Roberts (Good Day LA Anchor), Dr. Lamman Rucker (Actor), Norm Nixon (NBA and Sports Agent) and Chris Spencer (Writer, Producer, Actor, Director).The Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC) powered by AHF, invites attendees to join Brother 2 Brother, for an interactive, moderated community conversation for Black Men, by Black Men, to create a safe-space for Black men to have real discussions about the state of Black men’s health and wellness.--12:30 PM to 1:00 PM - FIRESIDE CHAT with LEMUEL PLUMMER, a Moment With A Mogul, an up close and personal fireside chat, hosted by Nick Cannon (comedian, TV Host) with Lemuel Plummer (CEO, The Zeus Network) as he discusses the strategies, trials and tribulations of one of the largest black-owned media streamers in the business. Learn from a mogul who took a moment and turned it into a mega media streaming phenomenon!--1:15 PM to 2:15 PM - BOLD, BEAUTIFUL, AND ON PURPOSE, a Master Class with Michelle Ghee (Chief Content Officer, Essence Communications) Tiffany Haddish (Comedian and Actress), Laurieann Gibson (Creative Director and Choreographer) Nicole Avant (Producer and former U.S. Ambassador).An intimate conversation with some of the entertainment industry's most successful women. Sharing their personal stories of challenges, triumphs, and the lessons from their journey. These incredible women will inspire you to boldly live out your purpose.--3:30 PM to 4:30 PM - JOURNEY OF A SONG: SONGWRITERS, ARTISTRY AND PUBLISHING, an expert panel discussion with Jon Platt (Chairman/CEO, Sony Music Publishing), Warryn Campbell (Multi-Grammy award-winning Producer) and Nisan Stewart (Pastor and Musical Director)."Journey of a Song" will take you inside the relationship between songwriters and publishers and the formation of a musical legacy. This candid conversation will empower attendees with insights on the creative process and careers in music, including how to get your songs heard, ways in which music publishers can support your artistry, and advice on collaborating with others to elevate your game. Through straight-talk and shared wisdom, you will learn ways to level up your career and shape your own journey.--4:45 to 5:45pm - DISNEY PARKS SPECIAL PRESENTATION - Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Unveiled: Voices from Women Behind the Magic. This panel explores the creation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney Parks and celebrates the Black women behind the attraction. Join Carmen Smith (Executive Creative Development, Production/Content & Inclusion Strategies at The Walt Disney Company), Nzinga Blake (Executive Producer, Race & Culture, ABC Owned Television Stations), and a special guest you won’t want to miss. Together, they’ll discuss their creative journey, the importance of cultural representation, and the impact of storytelling in shaping this immersive experience.--6:00 PM to 7:00 PM - A Master Class with Edwina Findley (Actress), Derek Luke (Actor), Sophia Luke (Actress), Shanna Meneghin, and Crystal Tolbert (Author, Transformation Coach). Led by Edwina Findley Dickerson, alongside a powerful panel, we will explore how to tap into our calling and how to manifest it into our daily lives. With so much shifting in our industry and world as we know it, we will uncover strategies and processes that can lead to inspired direction and abundant success in our lives and careers.The Merge Summit 2024 master classes and panels and are designed to ignite, shape, and prepare aspiring creatives and future industry power players, for a thriving career in the entertainment industry. Limited seating is still available. Visit www.mergesummit.com for more info.

