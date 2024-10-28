Remediation and Restoration Company, Fresh Start Environmental, Expands to Aurora with New Colorado Franchise Territory

The franchise is celebrating its first franchise sale as it seeks to expand nationally, targeting the Southwest and West in its initial sales efforts.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Start Environmental , an industry-leading property decontamination, remediation, and restoration company, has just announced its very first franchise sale. The new territory is set to land in Aurora, Colorado and is owned by franchise partners Oscar Cruz and Art Gonzales.Lynette Cash, owner of Fresh Start Environmental, sees this partnership as the beginning of a successful collaboration.“I feel great about the accomplishment of obtaining my first franchise,” Cash stated. “With Art and Oscar up north of Denver, it’s going to be a great working relationship. We are looking forward to some great projects in the future.”Cruz, a seasoned builder, and Gonzales, a real estate expert, bring a powerful blend of skills and expertise that align perfectly with Fresh Start Environmental’s goals, says Cash."Art is a guru at real estate, and Oscar is a builder. Their skills will be particularly beneficial in areas like meth contamination cleanup, a key focus of our service offerings,” she added. “Their expertise combined with our services add a fresh, innovative dimension to Fresh Start Environmental's impact. This team will be able to purchase otherwise uninhabitable properties, whether that be from meth contamination or from the presence of asbestos, and decontaminate them and then sell them. It’s a synergistic relationship that I am very excited to be a part of.”Cash’s passion for franchising is echoed through her position as the state’s official instructor for methamphetamine decontamination training. Throughout the years, Cash and her team have been entrusted by law enforcement, public service agencies, property owners and managers to help restore properties affected by crime, disasters, or misuse.“I love the idea of franchising and sharing my goals with others,” she remarked. “I am an instructor for the State of Colorado. I train other companies like mine on how to clean up meth contaminated properties and to follow the rules and regulations per Colorado state laws. I get the privilege of training all those that come on board to do this type of work. This is a great fit between all companies that franchise with Fresh Start Environmental.”As part of Fresh Start Environmental’s national expansion plan, the company is specifically targeting Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada for future franchise territories. To support their growth strategy, Fresh Start Environmental has partnered with Atlanta-based Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS), with Chris Conner, President, and Alan George, Vice President, leading the sales effort.“I love working with Alan and Chris, and really, their whole team. Franchise Marketing Systems is the best, and I truly appreciate their dedication to clients and the knowledge they bring to make these sales happen,” she said.For more information about Fresh Start Environmental’s franchise opportunities or services, visit www.freshstartenvironmentalfranchise.com About Fresh Start EnvironmentalSince 2017, Fresh Start Environmental has led the industry in providing level I, II, and III trauma, distressed property and biohazard scene cleanup. Staffed by experienced and certified technicians and led by Colorado’s official methamphetamine decontamination instructor Lynette Cash, the company seeks to provide an invaluable service to clientele who are undergoing an otherwise difficult time. Learn more about this remediation and restoration franchise by visiting www.freshstartenvironmentalfranchise.com

