WOMEN’S MARCH & RALLY TO UPLIFT VOICES OF LEADERSHIP, RESILIENCE, AND EQUALITY

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assemblymember Tina McKinnor and Inglewood City Councilmember Dionne Faulk are proud to host a powerful Women's March & Rally on November 2, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event will celebrate the strength, resilience, and leadership of women in our communities and beyond, while advocating for equality and empowerment.

The march will take place in Inglewood, with participants making their way through the city streets and concluding at Inglewood City Hall. This march will feature speeches from local and statewide elected officials, as well as other dignitaries, all of whom are united by a shared vision for equality, solidarity, and lasting change. The Women's March & Rally will celebrate the strength, resilience, and leadership of women in our communities while advocating for equality and empowerment. In California, women make up nearly half of the workforce but continue to face significant barriers to economic equality, including a persistent gender wage gap and limited access to leadership roles. Addressing these inequities is critical not just for the well-being of women, but for the economic prosperity of the state overall.

Event Details:

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Inglewood, CA (march ending at Inglewood City Hall)

Hosts: Assemblymember Tina McKinnor and Inglewood City Councilmember Dionne Faulk

Speakers: Local and statewide elected officials

Assemblymember McKinnor and Councilmember Faulk are encouraging everyone to join them for this inspiring day of action and community. The Women's March & Rally is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women, while also amplifying their voices in the ongoing fight for equality and empowerment.

"Women have always been at the forefront of change, and it’s crucial that we continue to stand together, raise our voices, and push for the progress our communities need," said Assemblymember Tina McKinnor.

Community members are invited to save the date and join in this important event. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors as we come together in solidarity for a day of empowerment.

About Assemblymember Tina McKinnor:

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor represents California’s District 61, championing issues of equality, social justice, and economic empowerment. She has been a strong advocate for women’s rights and community development throughout her career. For more information, please visit Assemblymember McKinnor’s website at https://a61.asmdc.org/.

About Inglewood City Councilmember Dionne Faulk:

Councilmember Dionne Faulk serves the Inglewood community with a focus on civic engagement, leadership development, and empowering local voices. For more information, please visit Dionne Faulk’s campaign website at https://www.dionnefaulkforinglewood.com/.

