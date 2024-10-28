TDEC Announces Waste Management Grants for Convenience Center Upgrades, Used Oil Collection

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced that $1.3 million in grants for solid waste management convenience centers and used automotive oil collection were approved for upgrades and recycling.

The grant programs encourage and support local communities in meeting solid waste and recycling goals. Local governments can divert more waste from landfills through infrastructure upgrades and provide convenient opportunities for residents to get engaged in the process. The grants are administered by TDEC’s Division of Solid Waste Management Grants Program.

“We are fortunate to have communities across our state who are committed to responsible waste management,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “These grants assist in efforts to make environmental protection steps as easy as possible.”

The convenience center grants are available for Tennessee counties that need financial assistance to replace and eliminate green boxes, establish new convenience centers in underserved areas, or upgrade existing sites. The main priorities of used automotive oil grants are for applicants looking to establish new public do-it-yourself automotive fluid collection sites in underserved areas, or funding to upgrade existing sites to promote education and recycling of used oil.

Awardees of convenience center grants can use grants to cover the cost to build or upgrade convenience centers, but such funds may not be used for recurring operation expenses. Under the Used Oil Collection and Recycling Grant Program, the Used Oil Collection Act allows for a two-cent fee to be collected against every quart of oil sold in Tennessee, providing grant funding for the establishment, maintenance, and upgrades of used oil and automotive fluid collection equipment.