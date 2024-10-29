Veripath adds to farmland portfolio with Ontario acquisition

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veripath Farmland Partners (Veripath) is pleased to announce the continued build out of its national farmland portfolio footprint with the addition of a land package in Ontario. Veripath Farmland (UR) LP has acquired farmland in the Rainy River district of Ontario where land holdings passed its investment screens, particularly the fund's productivity adjusted pricing - price per tonne of yield criteria. Veripath screens land across Canada and expects to add additional acres in Ontario in the medium term.“The Veripath farmland funds are seeing appreciation across all funds and all series as its irrigated and dry land holdings continue to perform as expected in an inflationary climate. We are pleased to be expanding our investments in the province of Ontario with our acquisition in the Rainy River district,” said Veripath Partner Carmon Blackrock.To learn more about Veripath, click here to visit our website.Veripath operates on the conviction that worldwide demand for the agricultural products used for food, feed, and fuel makes farmland a valuable long-term investment and that valuation discounts continue to be present in Veripath’s target markets. In addition, throughout history farmland has demonstrated a strong capacity to hedge both inflationary and stagflationary economic climates.Who is Veripath?Veripath is an alternative investment firm focusing on farmland. Veripath believes that there are a number of factors that are supportive of the farmland investment premise, a few of which are highlighted below:• Value: Canada has some of the most competitively priced farmland in the developed world – particularly on a productivity adjusted pricing basis.• Diversification: Farmland exhibits low correlation to traditional stock/bond investments so can improve portfolio risk diversification.• Inflation Hedging: Farmland has historically had strong inflation/stagflation hedging capabilities.• Demand: Farmland is a non-volatile way to capture the anticipated incremental demand coming from population growth and growing demands for food, feed, fuel and water globally.Veripath divides the Canadian market into two separate geographies of ~84M acres each in order to streamline and simplify farmland ownership regulatory compliance. Veripath Farmland (UR) LP invests in all of Canada (excluding SK and MB) and Veripath Farmland LP invests just in SK and MB. 