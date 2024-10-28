JOANN Announces Addition of Maarten Jager to Board of Directors

Former Mattress Firm Chief Financial Officer Joins Several Retail Veterans as JOANN Moves Toward Future

HUDSON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in fabrics and sewing with one of the largest craft assortments is pleased to announce the addition of Maarten Jager to its Board of Directors, effective October 22, 2024. Jager brings deep retail experience to the position and was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Mattress Firm.

“We are very pleased to welcome Maarten to the JOANN Board of Directors and are confident his broad experience managing finances, setting strategy, driving sustainable growth and implementing cost reductions will help guide JOANN toward the future,” said Stan Rosenzweig, Executive Chairman of the Board. “He brings a diverse functional background to the role, including experience driving improvement across all parts of organizations and developing fiscally responsible teams to exceed business goals. Maarten’s leadership and deep experience will be invaluable as JOANN continues its transformation journey.”

While at Mattress Firm, Jager led the turnaround of the business, achieving $550 million in refinancing, $1.35 billion in dividend recapitalization, and successful Mergers & Acquisitions transaction efforts. Prior to Mattress Firm, Jager was CFO and Executive Vice President with PriceSmart Inc., where he was a key leader in shaping the turnaround agenda, establishing priorities, and holding the organization accountable for substantive improvements. Prior to joining PriceSmart, he was a senior leader at Walmart, including serving as CFO and Senior Vice President for Sam’s Club, a $55 Billion and 600 retail outlet division, leading the business through a major transformation while ensuring four consecutive quarter positive sales.

Previously, Jager held leadership roles with Diageo, the world's leading $18 billion premium drinks business, Booz Allen Hamilton, and General Electric. He received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan, his Master of Science in Engineering from Stanford University, and his MBA with a Major in business strategy and finance from the University of Chicago. He is fluent in English and Dutch and has lived and worked in countries around the world.

In addition to Rosenzweig, Jager joins Board Members Mary Campbell, Joe Hartsig, Michelle Israel, and Bill Wall.

About JOANN

For more than 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings has grown to include more than 800 stores across 49 states and a robust ecommerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Contact info: Amanda Hayes, Director, Corporate Engagement & Communications, amanda.hayes@joann.com

