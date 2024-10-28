To His Excellency Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic
AZERBAIJAN, October 28 - 28 October 2024, 11:20
Esteemed Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to expand the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to further develop our cooperation.
On this significant day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 October 2024
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.