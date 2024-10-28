To His Excellency Mr. Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic

Esteemed Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Czech Republic.

I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to expand the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and to further develop our cooperation.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 October 2024