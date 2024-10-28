Lambent Executives to Co-Present with NSU Florida on Occupancy Analytics and Operational Excellence

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from occupancy analytics software company Lambent are partnering with NSU Florida to highlight how businesses and higher education institutions are using occupancy analytics to maximize operational excellence.

Lambent CEO Richard Scannell and Campus Technology Advisor/Sales Director Sue Wohlford Bork will be joined by Daniel Alfonso, Vice President of Facilities Management and Safety at NSU Florida at two different events in the next two weeks—SRAPPA (Southeast Region Association of Physical Plant Administrators) and Tradeline’s Space Strategies 2024.

The sessions will examine the role of occupancy analytics in revolutionizing operational excellence across real estate and facilities management, and the resulting cost reductions, adaptability improvements, and energy efficiencies. The presenters will share NSU Florida’s own experience integrating occupancy data with its Building Automation Systems (BAS) and the opportunities that created for data-driven space discussions and the improved management of hybrid workplaces. They will also discuss the transformational potential of predictive occupancy analytics in developing operational strategies, anticipating space usage trends and aligning resources to quickly adapt to those shifts.

The session will be presented at two separate conferences:

SRAPPA (Southeast Region Association of Physical Plant Administrators)

Chattanooga, TN

Wed. Oct. 30th @ 2:25 PM

Speakers:

Sue Bork

Campus Technology Advisor to Higher Education Institutions

Lambent Daniel Alfonso

Vice President of Facilities Management and Safety

NSU Florida

Tradeline Space Strategies 2024

Scottsdale, AZ

Mon. Nov. 11th @ 2:20 PM and Tue. Nov. 12th @ 1:45 PM

Speakers:

Richard Scannell

CEO

Lambent

Daniel Alfonso

Vice President of Facilities Management and Safety

NSU Florida

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces, leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/.

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.