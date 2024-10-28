Geoff Green Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “The E-Myth Evolution”, Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

Best Selling Author - Geoff Green

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with Geoff Green, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories—Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship—capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

Central to the success of "The E-Myth Evolution" is Geoff Green’s chapter, "Smart Business Exit Strategies." Geoff dives into the importance of thoughtful, strategic planning when exiting a business as he advocates that successful transitions require a long-term approach, clear purpose, and the right mindset to ensure the business thrives.



Meet Geoff Green

With over four decades of experience, Geoff Green has established himself as a trusted business adviser, director, and active investor, working with entrepreneurs and founders of high-growth, innovative businesses. His expertise lies in building robust enterprise value, preparing businesses for successful exits, and achieving profitable outcomes for founders and shareholders alike. Geoff's extensive experience includes serving on boards, advisory boards, and in various senior roles at some of Australia’s top law firms, as well as the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.



Geoff has been instrumental in the development and sale of pioneering private enterprises such as BSX, an alternative stock exchange, and Fliteboard, the leading electric surfboard company globally. Over 20 years ago, he founded his business advisory practice, GRG Momentum, to help entrepreneurs build strong enterprise value and achieve successful business exits.



Known for his high-quality, focused, and commercially pragmatic approach, Geoff emphasizes strategy and execution. His strong strategic thinking, facilitation skills, and ability to navigate complex commercial issues have earned him a stellar reputation. Geoff also understands the emotional challenges entrepreneurs face when exiting their businesses and offers well-reasoned, cooperative solutions.



Geoff is the author of the acclaimed book, "The Smart Business Exit: Getting Rewarded for Your Blood, Sweat and Tears." He is a frequent contributor to mainstream and online media, a popular guest on business webinars and podcasts, and a sought-after speaker on high-growth business strategies and successful business exits.



Learn more at:

• GRG Momentum

To order your copy of The E-Myth Evolution please visit HERE.

