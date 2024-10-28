For 20th Time, Penn Medicine Named to ‘Most Wired’

PHILADELPHIA— For the 20th time, Penn Medicine has made CHIME (College of Healthcare Information Management Executives) Healthcare’s “Digital Health Most Wired” list for its outstanding use of information technology to deliver care and improve operational efficiency. It is the 12th consecutive year that Penn Medicine has been honored by CHIME, this year achieving Level 8 (of 10) in both Ambulatory and Acute care services. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health also achieved Level 8 in both the Ambulatory and Acute care services.

“This recognition further exemplifies the collaborative spirit that exists at Penn Medicine between the Corporate Information Services organization and our healthcare operational partners,” said Michael Restuccia, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Penn Medicine. “The deployment and adoption of technologies to enhance patient care and improve operational efficiency is a ‘team-sport.’

The Most Wired list each year is composed after health systems completed a survey of their information technology infrastructure. By achieving Level 8, Most Wired recognizes that Penn Medicine has “deployed technologies and strategies” that are helping to analyze and manage data, leading to “meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes.”

CHIME’s Most Wired program strives to push health systems to optimally use information technology in ways that benefit their communities.

“This achievement does not happen without great effort, and I am so proud of our teams..” Restuccia said. “Through our efforts to adopt and support new technologies, our work has benefitted many throughout our organization, including, most importantly, our patients and caregivers.”