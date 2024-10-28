Pheasant stocking on WMAs has started and continues into December

On busy areas such as Fort Boise, Montour, and Sterling WMAs, most birds are often harvested within a day or two of being released. On C.J. Strike WMA, some stocked birds usually survive a little longer, but hunters will have to work through heavy cover to find them.

NOTE: Statewide, the daily bag limit is 3 roosters, of which only 2 of which can be harvested on Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas.

Know the rules where pheasants are stocked

All pheasant stocking areas fall under the same rules as Wildlife Management Areas where pheasants have been stocked in the past, which include: