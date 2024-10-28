Rising Star: Kommunitas Takes Home Emerging Launchpad of the Year Award





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kommunitas, a decentralized launchpad renowned for its focus on fairness and transparency, has been awarded the Emerging Launchpad of the Year at the India Blockchain Summit 2024. This recognition highlights Kommunitas' innovative efforts in supporting early-stage blockchain projects, providing a trusted and inclusive environment for decentralized finance (DeFi) development.

In 2024, Kommunitas made significant strides, supporting a wide range of blockchain projects through its decentralized launchpad. The platform has gained trust within the industry by focusing on inclusivity, transparency, and creating equal opportunities for both large and small investors alike. The India Blockchain Summit, which drew over 5,000 attendees, recognized these contributions, positioning Kommunitas as a leader in the decentralized finance movement.





While Robby Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas, was unable to attend the event, Ashish Kumar Jain, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Kommunitas, stepped in to accept the award on his behalf. Jain expressed the company’s appreciation for the recognition, noting the team’s collective dedication to driving blockchain innovation and fostering a transparent, community-driven ecosystem.

Despite being unable to attend the event in person, Robby Jeo, CEO of Kommunitas, shared his thoughts on the recognition:



"We are deeply honored to receive the Emerging Launchpad of the Year award. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, along with the steadfast support of our community. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the India Blockchain Summit organizers and everyone who has been part of our journey. We are excited to continue shaping the future of decentralized finance, empowering both projects and investors moving forward.”

The Emerging Launchpad of the Year award positions Kommunitas as a key player in the blockchain and DeFi space, with significant innovations on the horizon that are expected to transform how decentralized projects are launched. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains focused on fostering inclusivity, transparency, and providing opportunities for blockchain projects and investors alike.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas is a decentralized blockchain launchpad that connects blockchain projects with global investors through a fair, transparent, and inclusive platform. As a leader in decentralized finance, Kommunitas provides accessible solutions that empower both startups and investors in the growing blockchain ecosystem.

Contact Information:

Robby Jeo, CEO

Email: bizdev@kommunitas.net

Website: www.kommunitas.net

