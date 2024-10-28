Greater Good Charities Teams up with Royal Canin ahead of National Shelter Appreciation Week

Contest now open via ‘Enter Your Shelter’ entry form through November 3, 2024

Seattle, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, is partnering with Royal Canin U.S., one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition ahead of National Shelter Appreciation Week. Starting today, individuals can submit their local shelter for the chance to win a $1,000 grant, courtesy of Royal Canin; 20 shelters will benefit from this initiative.



“Greater Good Charities is grateful to Royal Canin for their support over the years to help shelter pets and the people who care for them,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “This contest leading into National Shelter Appreciation Week that allows animal welfare organizations a chance to win grants is only one example of their long-time support.”



People interested in submitting their local shelter for a chance to win can complete the ‘Enter Your Shelter’ entry form at https://greatergood.org/royal-canin-shelter-contest and share why your shelter deserves a $1,000 grant. To be eligible to win, entrants must be at least 18 years of age as of October 28, 2024. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per email address during the submission period. All entry forms must be completed in its entirety, including shelter information, address and contact information.*



“The work done at shelters can make such a positive impact on local communities, but they are often under-resourced and tasked with complex nutritional and logistical challenges as they support the pets in their care,” said Don MacIntosh, Vice President, Royal Canin Professional Business Unit. “With cats and dogs in need across the country, we're proud to again shine a light on how shelters are pillars within their communities to provide essential care and are thrilled to give pet owners the chance to highlight the incredible work done at their local shelter.”



In addition to the $20,000 in donations to shelters, Royal Canin has also donated $30,000 to Greater Good Charities to support the global nonprofits work to distribute food, essential supplies, clothing, housewares, toys, and more to pets and people in need. Greater Good Charities’ mission works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.



Submissions are open through November 3, 2024, and winners will be announced November 4, 2024. The mission shelters have is critical in supporting pets in need, and Royal Canin recognizes the incredible work they do for pets each and every day. To learn more about Greater Good Charities, please visit greatergood.org.



Please view the Terms & Conditions for the contest HERE



About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN® product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN® diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

Greater Good Charities press@greatergood.org

Legal Disclaimer:

