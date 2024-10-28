Rally House Opens 5th Houston Area Storefront Location

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, the fastest growing sports and merchandise retailer in the nation, has officially opened their doors to Rally House First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas, this past Friday. This new store opening represents the company's fifth Houston-area store opening this year, following the openings of previous locations in Houston Outlets, Willowbrook, Deerbrook Marketplace, and Riverstone. Rally House First Colony Mall offers fans another dynamic Rally House shopping destination to shop gear for local Houston teams. Find Rally House in the First Colony Mall by Dick’s Sporting Goods located off US 59 Frontage Road and near the Town Center Shopping Center.

Rally House First Colony Mall will be home to a vast selection of apparel, gifts, and merchandise for Houston and Texas’ favorite teams. Rally House First Colony Mall helps the company expand their footprint in southern Texas to residents and visitors to the Sugar Land area, creating even more product and inventory for shoppers in the market. Customers will be excited to find team sections for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Dynamo, Houston Cougars, Texas A&M Aggies, among others.

Rally House could not be more excited about the enthusiasm customers have shown them in the Houston market this year. “We truly feel like we are filling a gap for Houston area sports fans,” says Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy. “The product and team selection we provide to shoppers is everchanging to cater to customer demand. We are constantly brining in the most popular gear and new arrivals from incredible vendors all over the map to ensure there’s something for every fan at Rally House,” Johnson added.

In addition to sports apparel, Rally House First Colony Mall carries an array of locally themed products celebrating the city of Houston. Shoppers will find unique items, including gifts and decor, and so much more, allowing them to show off their Houston pride wherever they go. The store’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff will ensure every visitor finds precisely what they need to support their favorite teams and display their love for Houston.

The staff at Rally House First Colony Mall is thrilled to assist customers and the company looks forward to further expanding their presence in the Houston community. Customers are invited to visit Rally House First Colony Mall store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 275+ locations across 22 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

media@rallyhouse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5784e476-1b5f-464a-bbed-6b28a136f664

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7b9cfd-e564-457f-9d6d-99e72d8e5680

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42b4d352-a5c0-4068-8706-5bc0168e0c4e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56b6ae17-3ef9-4431-8590-58cdfbf926a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7ae98a-334f-4fc8-8c67-e9f089c0e2d6

Rally House First Colony Mall Storefront Rally House First Colony Mall is the premier shopping destination to shop Houston and Texas area sports team gear and officially licensed merchandise. Rally House First Colony Mall Houston Texans Section Shop the widest selection of Houston Texans gear at Rally House First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas! Rally House First Colony Mall College Section Shop beloved area college team gear at Rally House First Colony Mall today! Rally House First Colony Mall Houston Astros Section Shop the widest selection of Houston Astros gear at Rally House First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas! Rally House First Colony Mall Local Section Shop local Houston and Texas merchandise at Rally House First Colony Mall!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.