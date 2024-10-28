Embrace Winter and ‘Try Canada’

Travel Expert Krista Simmons Discusses Why Canada is the Ultimate Winter Destination

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop and winter approaches, travelers are looking for fresh, exciting ways to embrace the season. Recently, Travel Expert Krista Simmons teamed up with Destination Canada and D S Simon Media on a nationwide media tour to discuss why Canada is the perfect option for your next winter vacation.

Winter is the best time to discover Canada’s magic, whether you’re looking to hit the ski slopes in the Rockies, witness the stunning northern lights, or enjoy a cozy escape in the heart of a bustling winter festival. With world-class winter offerings across every region, Canada promises unforgettable experiences and the space to recharge for solo travelers, couples, and families alike.

Canada’s top winter highlights include:

Skiing the Rockies in Western Canada (BC, Alberta): Enjoy exhilarating days on the slopes followed by cozy evenings with Pacific Coast seafood or Alberta beef by the fire.

Skating the Rideau Canal in Ontario: Glide across the world's largest skating rink.

Glide across the world’s largest skating rink. Discovering an Urban Winter Wonderland: Take in the festive energy of winter carnivals and Christmas markets in the vibrant cities of Quebec and Toronto.

Take in the festive energy of winter carnivals and Christmas markets in the vibrant cities of Quebec and Toronto. Witnessing the Northern Lights: Experience the auroras at their peak brilliance this winter across Northern Canada (Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut) and beyond (Churchill, Manitoba) during the Solar Maximum.

Experience the auroras at their peak brilliance this winter across Northern Canada (Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut) and beyond (Churchill, Manitoba) during the Solar Maximum. Trying Unique W inter Adventures : Have a winter adventure without the slopes by fat biking or playing the Canadian Crokicurl in Manitoba.

Have a winter adventure without the slopes by fat biking or playing the Canadian Crokicurl in Manitoba. Traverse Rugged Coastlines: Embrace outdoor adventure and maritime charm in Atlantic Canada featuring snow covered lighthouses, frozen seaside trails and cozy seafood festivals.

Whether it's hopping on a snowmobile, skating on a frozen lake, or taking that polar plunge—Canada provides the freedom to not only try new things but also to embrace the stumbles and failed attempts along the way. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of winter and savor every moment in Canada this winter.

For more information, visit Try-Canada.com

About Krista Simmons

Krista Simmons is an Emmy Award-nominated director and writer telling stories through my digital media company, Fork in the Road Media. Krista has covered tourism and hospitality for nearly 15 years for top tier media outlets including Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and the Los Angeles Times. Currently Krista is the Travel Editor at Sunset, a print and digital publication that’s been celebrating Western lifestyle since since 1898 and is still going strong.

