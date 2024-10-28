Pilgrim's Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s [NASDAQ: PPC], a leading global food company, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report , which includes highlights and achievements from the past year across the company’s global operations. The report details advancements in critical areas of sustainability in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom. Pilgrim’s produces high-quality poultry, pork, retail-ready, and prepared foods products, while focusing on meeting needs in the local communities where its team members live and work.

As a global food company, Pilgrim’s has the opportunity and responsibility to lead sustainable change for better food production by empowering its team members, producers, suppliers, customers and consumers. The company is dedicated to continuous improvement, innovation and setting increasingly ambitious goals. Pilgrim’s global sustainability strategy reflects supply chain connections and addresses a variety of material sustainability topics, while utilizing its scale and influence to help agriculture contribute to climate solutions.

“In 2023, Pilgrim’s made measurable strides in our sustainability efforts because of our relentless focus on ways to improve across our global footprint,” said Fabio Sandri, CEO, Pilgrim’s. “There are so many efforts to take pride in – whether it’s our reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, improvements in safety, how we’re tackling food waste, our dedication to humane animal handling, the ways we are partnering with our suppliers, or the ongoing investments in our local communities around the world.”

Key achievements detailed in the 2023 report include:

130+ scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction projects have been approved for implementation in Pilgrim’s facilities



17% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019



14.2% of the total electricity used in Pilgrim’s global operations was renewable in 2023



100% of facilities in the U.S. and Europe were certified by independent third-party audits (according to GFSI Standards) for food safety and quality



24% improvement in the Global Safety Index performance since 2022



“I believe that sustainability must be embedded in our business as we face the global challenge of feeding a growing population,” said Sandri. “We will continue to explore innovative ways to lead and grow in this area, striving to make a meaningful impact.”

To learn more, visit the 2023 Pilgrim’s Sustainability Report online at https://sustainability.pilgrims.com/ .

About Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,800 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

Corporate Communications

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.