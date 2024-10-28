eXp Realty Partners With Sisu To Elevate Business Intelligence Capabilities for North American Network

eXp Realty pioneers as first brokerage to provide Sisu to agents at no additional cost

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic relationship with Sisu, the leading real estate business intelligence platform, designed to enable eXp Realty’s extensive network of agents in the United States and Canada to access real-time insights through Sisu as part of their existing fee structure.

Building on an already robust working relationship where many top-producing eXp Realty teams have leveraged the Sisu platform to enhance their operations, this formal strategic relationship marks a significant advancement in how agents can leverage Sisu tools.

“It’s all about mastering the fundamentals at scale,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Top eXp teams already use Sisu to track essential metrics like the number of conversations needed to set appointments or the ROI of various lead sources. This strategic relationship allows us to extend these successful strategies to all our agents and teams at no additional cost.”

The Sisu integration will offer all North American agents and teams unparalleled insights into their data, empowering them to make informed business decisions, identify areas for improvement and capitalize on opportunities. Team leaders will be able to set goals, monitor team performance, coach agents and foster competition through leaderboards and contests.

eXp agents will gain access to Profit and Loss income reporting, commission management, commission frameworks that provide precise calculations down to the penny, along with detailed documentation outlining payout distributions, and more. Team leaders can organize agents into groups, create custom contests, and track additional deal metrics, such as lead sources. Those that would like access to Sisu’s full transaction management capabilities and CRM integration have the option to upgrade to the complete Sisu platform at a premium cost.

“There are a lot of synergies between eXp Realty and Sisu,” said Sisu CEO Brian Charlesworth. “We find some of the most innovative teams to be eXp Realty teams, and that is evident when you see that a large percentage of our early adopters were eXp Realty teams. The fact that they are the first to invest in our technology for every agent, and to listen to what their teams and agents are using to thrive, goes to show that innovation is in their DNA. We already had a great working relationship and we’re excited to take it to the next level with a formal strategic relationship.”

Additionally, eXp Realty has introduced the FastCap program , leveraging Sisu’s powerful tracking and accountability features to enhance agent focus and productivity. The program translates long-term goals into actionable daily tasks, while Sisu monitors both activities and outcomes, offering agents real-time insights into conversion rates and pinpointing areas for immediate improvement.

About Sisu



Established in 2016 and headquartered in Farmington, UT, Sisu is the only analytics platform in the real estate industry with full transaction management built-in focused on streamlining and automating the transaction process. Over 50% of top producing teams in the industry use Sisu to set goals, measure agent performance, drive competition, and make intelligent business decisions. All of this happens while also simplifying their workflows, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry, and connecting to the CRM to drive further CRM adoption.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations related to solutions offerings and program capabilities. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to integrate new technology platforms and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

