Questex Wins Six Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for B2B Content Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces its brands Bar & Restaurant News, Fierce Network and Fierce Pharma won six Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design media/publishing industry.

"With our deep industry expertise, our content team excels at identifying and delivering the latest trends and insights across each of their markets, ensuring business leaders have the information they need to make informed decisions. I applaud them on these well-deserved awards and their continued dedication to excellence, and a big congratulations to all of the winners," said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

The winning entries include:

Questex also received three honorable mentions:

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com        
212 895 8488‬


