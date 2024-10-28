Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,211 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: Governor Newsom to provide update on statewide effort to crack down on crime

News What you need to know: California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated tens of billions of dollars in investments while creating nearly 200,000 jobs, and Governor Newsom is proposing to expand it to outpace other states and bring more business...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TODAY: Governor Newsom to provide update on statewide effort to crack down on crime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more