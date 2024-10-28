TODAY: Governor Newsom to provide update on statewide effort to crack down on crime

News What you need to know: California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated tens of billions of dollars in investments while creating nearly 200,000 jobs, and Governor Newsom is proposing to expand it to outpace other states and bring more business...

