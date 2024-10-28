Judge Kimberly Lund Appointed to 19th Judicial District Chancery Court

As a newly appointed judge in the 19th Judicial District Chancery Court, Judge Kimberly Lund will get to do something she’s never done before in her legal career.

I’m excited to work in the county where I live. I haven’t had that experience, so I’m looking forward to serving those folks. That will be something new, but, otherwise, in terms of travel, it’s what my days have been like for a long time.”

The 19th Judicial District Chancery Court covers both Montgomery and Robertson counties so Judge Lund took the oath of office twice.

“We had the first one on September 13 in Robertson County and Judge [William] Goodman did that swearing in for me,” she said. “On Monday, Sept. 16, we went to Montgomery County and Judge Goodman did that one as well. I’ve practiced in his court since he took the bench, so quite a few years. He’s a great mentor and an excellent friend, so I was happy to have him do that.”

Judge Lund heard her first cases just four days later.

“I’m just ready to get going and see what this new adventure looks like,” she said.

It's an adventure she’s wanted for a long time.

“I never had any wavering on what I wanted to do, all the way through school,” said Judge Lund. “I just always knew I wanted to be a lawyer and, hopefully, someday a judge. No one in my family is in the legal field, so that’s an exciting thing as well.”

She also credits a popular 1980’s mystery legal drama for her desire to become a judge.

“I used to watch Matlock as a kid,” said Judge Lund. “I never had any Matlock moments in court, but I always thought being a judge would be one of the best honors ever. I’m happy to be in that position now.”

Prior to her judgeship, Judge Lund served as an assistant district attorney for the 19th judicial district. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky and her juris doctor at Michigan State University College of Law.

“I would like to think that I will take wisdom from everyone around me,” said Judge Lund. “I certainly don’t know it all. The biggest thing I’m trying to keep in mind is just to absorb everything that I can. All judges who are here and all attorneys in both counties are all very well practiced. I’m excited to work with them in a different capacity.”