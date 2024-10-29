Denby Partners with SHOPLINE to Advance its eCommerce Capabilities

SHOPLINE Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOPLINE, a leading commerce services platform, has today announced that it has partnered with Denby, a premium homeware brand that has been handcrafting its products in the UK since 1809. Utilising SHOPLINE’s platform, the partnership will enable Denby to evolve its eCommerce capabilities and significantly enhance online shopping experiences for its customers.

SHOPLINE streamlines all digital processes to create a more unified platform for partners and aid them in their ability to deliver a seamless experience to customers. Following a detailed discovery process to understand the Denby brand and its requirements, SHOPLINE will re-platform the homeware brand in partnership with Like Digital. The two organisations will combine to transform Denby’s digital capabilities through technical expertise and detailed design.

With SHOPLINE, Denby will have greater visibility across all online processes and operations, and will be able to seamlessly execute a range of omnichannel capabilities. Furthermore, SHOPLINE will enable Denby to supercharge its customer funnel and create an enhanced shopper experience, designed to encourage long-term customer loyalty. SHOPLINE’s platform can provide the brand with the ability to achieve a wider international reach to further grow its customer base.

Paula Bullas, Head of E-commerce, Denby, said: "SHOPLINE’s advanced technology will allow us to not only develop our digital capabilities but importantly, realign ourselves with our customers and what matters most to them. The implementation of these capabilities will enable us to create a more seamless user experience, and deliver enhanced omnichannel experiences that allow our customers to complete transactions in ways that best suit their preferences. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the SHOPLINE team, and pushing the boundaries of eCommerce innovation.”

Deepak Anand, General Manager, SHOPLINE UK, said: "At SHOPLINE we are committed to assisting brands in evolving their commerce capabilities to match their consumer needs. The Denby team are dedicated to delivering the best experiences to their customers, and we are excited to be on this journey with such a well-renowned, forward-thinking brand."

