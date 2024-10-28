Kage releases 2-in-1 Sidewalk Snow Blade and Box System

KAGE now offers its SnowFire 2-in-1 Snow Plow and Pusher in a 54 inch size for sidewalks. The 54 inch SnowFire snow plow and pusher is compatible with mini track loaders.

Suitable for Small and Mini Skid Steers

OSCEOLA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kage Innovation releases 2-in-1 Sidewalk Snow PlowKnown for its patented 2-in-1 snow plow and pusher systems, KAGE Innovation is pushing its way into the “mini” market with its new 54-inch blade and box system.Part of its SnowFire line of snow plows, this new narrower width system fits nicely on sidewalks and is compatible with numerous small skid steers and compact track loaders as well as mini track loaders and mini skid steers.Power AngleThe 54-inch SnowFire does not sacrifice any of the benefits of its larger counterparts either as it still offers the 35 degrees of angle plowing that is so critical when plowing at slower speeds as it prevents snow from building up in front of the plow. This also allows the operator to easily windrow with the box off and then attach the containment box for pushing and stacking if needed.Constant ContactThe 12 degrees of oscillation from the slot plate positioned just above the cutting edge enables the blade to maintain constant contact with the sidewalk - even when angled - without any odd twisting between the machine and the blade.Poly ProtectionThe poly skids on the box won’t gouge or leave rust marks on the sidewalk either. Add one of KAGE’s polyurethane cutting edges for even more protection of the sidewalk surface and the grassy areas that surround it.The SnowFire 2-in-1 systems have been a staple in the snow removal industry for more than 15 years. Overbuilt by design, you can expect these plow systems to last for years with easy basic maintenance and minimal repairs.Contact KAGE Innovation at 844-314-KAGE for more information on the all new 54-inch SnowFire system.

SnowFire Sidewalk Snow Plow

