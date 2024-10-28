Submit Release
Zoomcar to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients, and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

Hiroshi Nishijima, Interim CEO of Zoomcar and Uri Levine, Strategic and Financial Advisor at Zoomcar will be presenting at 08.00 am ET on October 30th. Hiroshi and Uri will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

About ThinkEquity: ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Zoomcar: Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

