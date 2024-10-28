Reflexivity Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflexivity (formerly Toggle AI), a leading provider of innovative artificial intelligence solutions for the investment industry, has announced a $30M Series B fundraising round led by Greycroft and Interactive Brokers. Additional participation included renowned hedge fund fund managers, Stanley Druckenmiller and Greg Coffey, as well as General Catalyst and SoftBank LatAm.

“Our Series B funding is a pivotal step for Reflexivity, demonstrating the confidence investors have in our vision and capabilities” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO and co-founder of Reflexivity. “This investment reinforces our position as the go-to company for integrating AI in financial analysis, and provides a springboard to accelerate our exciting future growth plans. We are at the forefront of a transformative moment in AI, enabling a better experience between machines and humans, and significantly lowering the barrier for using the most powerful analytical tools available to the financial industry.”

This most recent investment round will accelerate Reflexivity’s product roadmap and expand delivery of its indispensable platform to its myriad of marquee clients throughout the financial industry.

"We are thrilled to support Reflexivity in their Series B fundraising. Our investment reflects our belief in Reflexivity's innovative approach to AI in financial analysis. We look forward to integrating their advanced AI capabilities into IBKR, enhancing our platform's analytical power and providing our clients with cutting-edge tools for better decision-making" said Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman at Interactive Brokers (IBKR).

Based in New York, London, and Tokyo, Reflexivity is led by a team of industry veterans from some of the top investment firms, fintechs, and AI companies in the world. Combining first-class AI capabilities and institutional-grade analytics codified by 100s of years of collective deep domain experience, Reflexivity provides investors with revolutionary tools for the entire lifecycle of investment asset and portfolio management.

