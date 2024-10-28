Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,040 in the last 365 days.

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net interest margin increased 19 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 7 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at an 8% annualized rate during the 3rd quarter.
  • Capital continues to improve as the negative mark-to-market effect lessens 42% since last year.

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $3.8 million, which was $275 thousand lower than the same three-month period of last year. Net interest income was up by $892 thousand which was offset by increases in operating expense and the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.48 in the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.68%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 9.58%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $12.5 million, which is $3.9 million lower than the same nine-month period of 2023, due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.55, compared to $2.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.75%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 10.82%.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $2.280 billion, compared to $2.180 billion at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.675 billion, total deposits were $1.855 billion and stockholders’ equity was $195.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $914 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. A $77.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, generated an increase in interest income of $4.0 million. Interest expense increased $3.1 million mainly due to higher deposit balances and higher rates on those deposits. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.99%, compared to 2.92% in the same period of 2023. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 58 basis points to 5.31% during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 62 basis points to 3.09%.

Net interest income (fte) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $45.6 million, which was $1.2 million lower than the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $14.8 million increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 2.87% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.10% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other income totaled $6.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other expenses totaled $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $755 thousand, compared to the $11.3 million for the same period of 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other expenses totaled $35.2 million, compared to $32.6 million for the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits, professional fees, data processing costs and FDIC insurance.

Jim Donnelly President and CEO of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, “We are pleased to present our result of operations for the third quarter. Although strong loan growth caused an increase in our provision for credit losses we welcome the ongoing opportunity to serve our customers. Net interest margin (fte) for this quarter eclipsed the margin for last year, something that hasn’t happened since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. Our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets and we continue to show less impact from the market value of our bond portfolio. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

     
(dollars in thousands)

 Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30 September 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023
Net Interest Income
 $
         15,931
   $
         15,039
   $
         45,566
   $
         46,774
Taxable equivalent basis
adjustment using 21% marginal
tax rate		   207     185     601     554
Net interest income on a fully
taxable equivalent basis		 $ 16,138   $ 15,224   $ 46,167   $ 47,328
                       

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

       
  Three months ended   Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands) September 30   September 30
    2024      2023     2024     2023
Average equity
 $ 189,135   $ 175,224   $ 183,593    $ 174,943
Average goodwill and other
intangibles		    (29,440)     (29,514)      (29,457)     (29,536)
Average tangible equity $ 159,695   $ 145,710   $ 154,136   $ 145,407
                       

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com

 
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
  September 30
    2024
   2023
 		 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $  47,072     $ 41,141  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   35,808       13,005  
Cash and cash equivalents   82,880       54,146  
               
Securities available for sale   396,891       380,499  
Loans receivable   1,675,139       1,611,069  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,699       16,086  
Net loans receivable   1,656,440       1,594,983  
Regulatory stock, at cost   6,329       8,843  
Bank premises and equipment, net   18,503       17,254  
Bank owned life insurance   46,382       46,197  
Foreclosed real estate owned   0       290  
Accrued interest receivable   8,062       7,759  
Deferred tax assets, net   18,818       25,610  
Goodwill   29,266       29,266  
Other intangible assets   167       240  
Other assets   16,013       14,911  
TOTAL ASSETS $         2,279,751     $         2,179,998  


           
LIABILITIES
          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand $ 420,967     $ 430,242  
Interest-bearing   1,434,284       1,316,582  
Total deposits   1,855,251       1,746,824  
Short-term borrowings   52,453       103,881  
Other borrowings   144,959       137,447  
Accrued interest payable   12,688       8,605  
Other liabilities   18,746       18,539  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,084,097       2,015,296  
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares		   -       -  
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,              
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2024: 8,311,851 shares, 2023: 8,291,401 shares		   831       829  
Surplus   98,330       97,449  
Retained earnings   140,489       137,363  
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 221,140 shares, 2023: 222,051 shares   (5,969 )     (5,957 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (38,027 )     (64,982 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   195,654       164,702  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY		 $ 2,279,751     $ 2,179,998  


         
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited) 		       
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2024  2023     2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                      
Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,464   22,021   $ 73,266   $ 61,881  
Securities   2,526     2,433     7,635     7,418  
Other   497     54     2,194     156  
Total Interest income   28,487     24,508     83,095     69,455  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits   10,553     7,017     31,349     17,119  
Short-term borrowings   323     1,126     1,015     2,702  
Other borrowings   1,680     1,326     5,165     2,860  
Total Interest expense   12,556     9,469     37,529     22,681  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,931     15,039     45,566     46,774  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   1,345   $ 882   $         1,069   $ (568 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   14,586     14,157     44,497     47,342  
                     
OTHER INCOME                    
Service charges and fees   1,517     1,527     4,364     4,192  
Income from fiduciary activities   256     246     719     688  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     -     -     (209 )
Gains on sales of loans, net   103     18     145     27  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     13     32     13  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   261     328     781     770  
Other   158     174     467     520  
Total other income   2,295     2,306     6,508     6,001  
                     
OTHER EXPENSES                    
Salaries and employee benefits   6,239     6,083     18,328     17,893  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,269     1,242     3,758     3,818  
Data processing and related operations   1,162     876     3,208     2,465  
Taxes, other than income   179     167     452     490  
Professional fees   576     524     1,669     1,132  
FDIC Insurance assessment   339     254     1,009     699  
Foreclosed real estate   9     9     45     112  
Amortization of intangibles   16     20     54     66  
Other   2,242     2,101     6,683     5,974  
Total other expenses   12,031     11,276     35,206     32,649  
                         
INCOME BEFORE TAX   4,850     5,187     15,799     20,694  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,006     1,068     3,308     4,289  
NET INCOME $ 3,844   $ 4,119   $ 12,491   $ 16,405  
                         
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.51   $ 1.55   $ 2.03  
                         
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.51   $ 1.55   $ 2.03  


               
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)		              
For the Three Months Ended September 30   2024       2023  
Net interest income $         15,931     $         15,039  
Net income   3,844       4,119  
               
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.23 %     2.26 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   2.99 %     2.92 %
Return on average assets   0.68 %     0.76 %
Return on average equity   8.09 %     9.33 %
Return on average tangible equity   9.58 %     11.22 %
Basic earnings per share $         0.48     $         0.51  
Diluted earnings per share $         0.48     $         0.51  
               
For the Nine Months Ended September 30   2024       2023  
Net interest income $         45,566     $         46,774  
Net income   12,491       16,405  
               
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.12 %     2.56 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   2.87 %     3.10 %
Return on average assets   0.75 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity   9.09 %     12.54 %
Return on average tangible equity   10.82 %     15.08 %
Basic earnings per share $         1.55     $         2.03  
Diluted earnings per share $         1.55     $         2.03  
               
As of September 30   2024       2023  
Total assets $         2,279,751     $         2,179,998  
Total loans receivable   1,675,139       1,611,069  
Allowance for credit losses   18,699       16,086  
Total deposits   1,855,251       1,746,824  
Stockholders' equity   195,654       164,702  
Trust assets under management   209,857       185,913  
               
Book value per share $         24.92     $         21.15  
Tangible book value per share $         21.28     $         17.49  
Equity to total assets   8.58 %     7.56 %
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.12 %     1.00 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.47 %     0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %     0.50 %


 
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
  September 30
2024		 June 30
2024		 March 31
2024		 December 31
2023		 September 30
2023
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $
         47,072
   $
         29,903
   $
         19,519
   $
         28,533
   $
         41,141
  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks    35,808     39,492     92,444     37,587     13,005  
Cash and cash equivalents   82,880     69,395     111,963     66,120     54,146  
                               
Securities available for sale   396,891     397,578     398,374     406,259     380,499  
Loans receivable   1,675,139     1,641,356     1,621,448     1,603,618     1,611,069  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   18,699     17,807     18,020     18,968     16,086  
Net loans receivable   1,656,440     1,623,549     1,603,428     1,584,650     1,594,983  
Regulatory stock, at cost   6,329     6,443     6,545     7,318     8,843  
Bank owned life insurance   46,382     46,121     45,869     46,439     46,197  
Bank premises and equipment, net   18,503     18,264     18,057     17,838     17,254  
Foreclosed real estate owned   0     0     97     97     290  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,433     29,449     29,468     29,487     29,506  
Other assets   42,893     44,517     46,622     42,871     48,280  
TOTAL ASSETS $         2,279,751   $         2,235,316   $         2,260,423   $         2,201,079   $         2,179,998  
           
LIABILITIES
          
Deposits              
Non-interest bearing demand $         420,967   $         391,849   $         383,362   $         399,545   $         430,242  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,434,284     1,419,323     1,455,636     1,395,614     1,316,582  
Total deposits   1,855,251     1,811,172     1,838,998     1,795,159     1,746,824  
Borrowings   197,412     210,422     211,234     198,312     241,328  
Other liabilities   31,434     31,534     28,978     26,538     27,144  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   2,084,097     2,053,128     2,079,210     2,020,009     2,015,296  
                               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   195,654     182,188     181,213     181,070     164,702  
                               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $         2,279,751   $         2,235,316   $         2,260,423   $         2,201,079   $         2,179,998  


             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 		       
             
    September 30
2024		 June 30
2024		 March 31
2024		 December 31
2023		 September 30
2023
Three months ended  
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans receivable, including fees $ 25,464   $ 24,121   $ 23,681   $ 23,328   $ 22,021  
Securities   2,526     2,584     2,526     2,504     2,433  
Other   497     966     731     253     54  
Total interest income   28,487     27,671     26,938     26,085     24,508  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits   10,553     10,687     10,110     8,910     7,017  
Borrowings   2,003     2,059     2,118     1,882     2,452  
Total interest expense   12,556     12,746     12,228     10,792     9,469  
NET INTEREST INCOME   15,931     14,925     14,710     15,293     15,039  
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   1,345     347     (624   6,116     882  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF)
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
            
14,586     14,578     15,334     9,177     14,157  
             
OTHER INCOME                              
Service charges and fees   1,517     1,504     1,343     1,421     1,527  
Income from fiduciary activities   256     225     238     210     246  
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities   -     -     -     -     -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   103     36     6     36     18  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -     32     -     66     13  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   261     253     268     242     328  
Other   158     157     151     148     174  
Total other income   2,295     2,207     2,006     2,123     2,306  
                               
OTHER EXPENSES            
Salaries and employee benefits   6,239     5,954     6,135     5,672     6,083  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,269     1,229     1,261     1,265     1,242  
Foreclosed real estate   9     15     21     17     9  
FDIC insurance assessment   339     309     361     287     254  
Other   4,175     3,937     3,954     3,608     3,688  
Total other expenses   12,031     11,444     11,732     10,849     11,276  
                               
INCOME BEFORE TAX   4,850     5,341     5,608     451     5,187  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,006     1,128     1,175     96     1,068  
NET INCOME $ 3,844   $ 4,213   $ 4,433   $ 355   $ 4,119  
                               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55   $ 0.04   $ 0.51  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48   $ 0.52   $ 0.55   $ 0.04   $ 0.51  
                               
Book Value per share $ 24.92   $ 23.26   $ 23.01   $ 22.99   $ 21.15  
Tangible Book Value per share   21.28     19.62     19.38     19.36     17.49  
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.68 %   0.75 %   0.80 %   0.06   0.76 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   8.09 %   9.41   9.79   0.84   9.33 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   9.58 %   11.26   11.68   1.01   11.22 %
                               
Net interest spread (fte)   2.23 %   2.05   2.07   2.24   2.28 %
Net interest margin (fte)   2.99 %   2.79   2.79   2.95   2.94 %
                               
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.12 %   1.08   1.11   1.18   1.00 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.08 %   0.13   0.08   0.79   0.59 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.47 %   0.47   0.23   0.48   0.65 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.35 %   0.34   0.17   0.35   0.50 %


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2024 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Average
Balance
(2)		 Interest
(1) 
 		Average
Rate
(3)		 Average
Balance
(2)		 Interest
(1)		 Average
Rate
(3)		 Average
Balance
(2)		 Interest
(1) 
 		Average
Rate
 (3)
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 36,221   $ 497   5.46 % $ 69,173   $ 967   5.62 % $ 3,675   $ 54   5.83 %
Securities available for sale:                      
Taxable   392,168     2,161   2.19     401,014     2,206   2.21     406,962     2,052   2.00  
Tax-exempt (1)   67,563     461   2.71     69,126     477   2.78     70,219     483   2.73  
Total securities available for sale (1)   459,731     2,622   2.27     470,140     2,683   2.30     477,181     2,535   2.11  
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5)   1,651,921     25,575   6.16     1,629,283     24,220   5.98     1,589,474     22,104   5.52  
Total interest-earning assets   2,147,873     28,694   5.31     2,168,596     27,870   5.17     2,070,330     24,693   4.73  
Non-interest earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   28,193           26,422           27,910      
Allowance for credit losses   (17,944 )         (18,023 )         (17,262 )    
Other assets   78,344           69,718           65,863      
Total non-interest earning assets   88,593           78,117           76,511      
Total Assets $ 2,236,466         $ 2,246,713         $ 2,146,841      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
                       
Interest-bearing demand and money market $ 461,897   $ 2,782   2.40   $ 450,918   $ 2,397   2.14   $ 439,255   $ 1,647   1.49  
Savings   221,366     13   0.02     233,676     286   0.49     238,493     77   0.13  
Time   734,235     7,758   4.20     755,224     8,004   4.26     611,607     5,293   3.43  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,417,498     10,553   2.96     1,439,818     10,687   2.99     1,289,355     7,017   2.16  
Short-term borrowings   53,622     323   2.40     61,689     356   2.32     116,470     1,126   3.84  
Other borrowings   146,357     1,680   4.57     149,442     1,703   4.58     116,700     1,326   4.51  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,617,477     12,556   3.09     1,650,949     12,746   3.11     1,522,525     9,469   2.47  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand deposits   400,314           387,962           425,216      
Other liabilities   29,540           28,308           23,876      
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   429,854           416,270           449,092      
Stockholders' equity   189,135           179,494           175,224      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,236,466         $ 2,246,713         $ 2,146,841      
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis)     16,138   2.23 %     15,124   2.06 %     15,224   2.26 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment     (207 )         (199 )         (185 )  
Net interest income   $ 15,931         $ 14,925         $ 15,039    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)     2.99 %     2.80 %     2.92 %
                         

(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more