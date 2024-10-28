Local News Live Announces Election Night Coverage

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced comprehensive election night coverage plans on Local News Live, its 24/7 news network. Starting at 7 p.m. EST on November 5th, Local News Live will stream election coverage on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices. The Local News Live feed will also be carried on localnewslive.com and more than 500 Gray Media digital properties.

Debra Alfarone, Rasheeda Kabba, Graham Ulkins, and Camila Rueda will anchor unmatched team coverage from Local News Live studios in Washington, D.C., with access to live reporters on the ground across 113 markets. Additionally, White House Correspondent Jon Decker will report live from Harris campaign headquarters and Senior National Correspondent Peter Zampa will report live from Trump campaign headquarters.

“Local News Live has the unique ability to tap into the expertise of Gray journalists across the U.S. to cover this historic election from the local perspective of communities and cities nationwide,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

On election night, Local News Live will have reporters stationed in all seven battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. The results desk will provide viewers with real-time updates of the presidential race as well as other major races. The team is also providing extended coverage on the balance of power in Congress and the local impacts of the national political battle.

“The Local News Live and DC Bureau teams, combined with our reporting force in more than 100 markets, amount to the most complete coverage of national and regional races through a local lens,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen.

The all-new Local News Live apps are available to download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices.

