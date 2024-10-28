Alliance Memory to Showcase Expanded Portfolio at electronica 2024

New DDR4, LPDDR4X SDRAMs, and High-Density Serial NOR Flash Devices on Display

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory will showcase its expanded product portfolio at electronica 2024 from November 12 to 15 in Hall B5, Stand 300 at the Trade Fair Centre Messe München in Munich, Germany. The company will highlight its new DDR4 and LPDDR4X SDRAMs, as well as high-density Serial NOR Flash devices, providing higher density, low power consumption, and fast data transfer rates for a wide range of applications.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest memory solutions that cater to growing market demands,” said David Bagby, President and CEO of Alliance Memory. “Our new DDR4 SDRAMs, LPDDR4X devices, and Serial NOR Flash products offer the performance, reliability, and flexibility our customers require in today’s evolving technology landscape.”

FEATURED PRODUCTS

DDR4 SDRAMs: Alliance Memory has expanded its CMOS DDR4 SDRAM offerings with new 8Gb, 16Gb, and 32Gb devices. These products combine low power consumption with fast clock speeds of up to 1600 MHz and transfer rates up to 3200 MT/s. They are available in 78-ball FBGA and 96-ball FBGA packages, offering enhanced performance for a variety of applications.

LPDDR4X SDRAM: The company’s 16Gb and 32Gb LPDDR4X devices deliver increased clock speeds of up to 2133 MHz and data rates of up to 4266 Mbps, designed for mobile and high-speed applications. Available in the 200-ball FBGA package, the LPDDR4X SDRAMs feature low power ratings, ideal for battery-operated systems.

High-Density Serial NOR Flash Devices: Alliance Memory has introduced new 3.3 V Serial NOR Flash families with densities of 128Mb, 256Mb, and 512Mb. These devices are suited for use in mobile PCs, servers, laptops, digital TVs, printers, and connectivity modules, offering high performance and flexible I/O options.

To schedule an appointment at electronica 2024 or for more information about the new products, please contact Bob Decker at bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com.

About Alliance Memory

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.