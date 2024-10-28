AI Strategy Expert Brian Knudson Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Brian Knudson as a Senior Managing Director in the Data & Technology Transformation practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Knudson, who is based in Chicago, joins FTI Consulting with more than 35 years of experience in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and digital learning. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will develop and implement AI strategies for clients across various industries, including the creation of custom AI solutions that meet specific needs, as well as the application of existing industry-leading AI solutions.

“Brian is exceptional at translating complex technological concepts into tangible business value for clients and is able to effectively bridge the gap between business needs, AI hype and practical technology applications,” said Luke Schaeffer, Global Co-Leader of FTI Delta and Americas Leader of Business Transformation at FTI Consulting. “His proven track record of identifying and developing AI tools for enterprise-wide transformations will be a great value to our clients as they explore opportunities in an increasingly AI-driven world.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Knudson served as Partner/Principal at Ernst & Young (“EY”), where he led the Global and Americas Learning Services practice and the EY Learning Lab. At EY, he pioneered the deployment of some of the earliest AI tools into production environments. Mr. Knudson started and built the EY Learning Lab, a digital innovation center that delivered customized technology solutions to millions of users globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Knudson said, “AI isn’t just a technology; it’s the biggest wave since the internet, in my opinion. Like every major technological advancement in the past, you need to be thinking about the opportunities that exist within your organization, and where you can couple technology with people to enhance their productivity. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues across FTI Consulting as we help our clients add consistency, increase innovation and identify the best solutions to help them reach their goals.”

FTI Consulting professionals help clients harness the full power of AI to transform their business while protecting against new and emerging threats. FTI Consulting’s cross-disciplinary team has deep expertise that ranges from custom solution development and AI architecture to cybersecurity and AI risk advisory, helping clients navigate their greatest opportunities and challenges.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.