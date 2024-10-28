Automotive Front End Module Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 205.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.07% | Fact.MR Report

Global Market for Automotive Front-End Module to reach US$ 205.1 Billion in 2032; rising EV production to majorly Impel Adoption

Rockville, MD, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a new report, which reveals that during the forecast period of 2022-2032, the automotive front-end module market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, recording a CAGR of 5.07% to secure US$ 205.1 Billion.

The electric vehicle demand is rising owing to the need for addressing future energy demands. The need to achieve a sustainable transportation method plays a vital role in increasing EV demand. The EV market is emerging as an important part of the automotive sector and acts as a significant catalyst toward achieving energy efficiency, along with lessened emissions of pollutants and other greenhouse gasses.

Growing environmental concerns, along with favorable government initiatives are some of the significant factors benefitting the market during the forecast period. Increasing energy costs and growing competition among energy-efficient technologies are likely to propel the market growth in the forthcoming time. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to offer a conducive environment of growth during the forecast period.

Since lightweight auto parts lessen the overall weight of the vehicles and reduce CO 2 emission and cost, the market will expand significantly in the forecast period.

In July 2020, an advanced integrated bolster produced with a ‘hybrid’ plastic-metal composite technology for the Ford Kuga SUV, is manufactured with steel panels and Durethan BKV30H2.)EF, fiberglass-reinforced nylon 6 from Lanxess, Pittsburgh, Penn. The fully assembled front-end module was developed and is offered by Germany’s Montaplast GmbH, a global system supplied by the automotive industry. However, increasing safety and technological constraints involved in lightweight fems, increasing vehicle parts modernization, and emerging competitors are projected to be the most significant factors that can hamper the market during the forecast period.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=29

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global automotive front-end module market is expected to have held a value worth US$ 119 Billion in 2021.

in 2021. By the end of the forecast period, the front-end module market in Europe is expected to claim about 40% of the global revenue.

of the global revenue. The passenger segment of the automotive front-end module market is expected to display a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The automotive front-end module market in North America is expected to display a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and growing demand for EVs are expected to benefit the global automotive front-end market during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automotive Front End Module Market:

Key players in the global automotive front-end module market include Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Faurecia S.A, MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, HBPO GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, Montaplast GmbH, Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A, Magna International Inc., Valeo S.A, and SL Corporation.

Automotive Front End Module Industry News:

Hyundai Mobis declared in December 2020 that the board of directors had given its approval for the purchase of Hyundai Autron's semiconductor division. Hyundai Mobis intends to use this endeavour to differentiate its integrated control technology in the future automotive industry by providing the capacity to design, develop, and verify semiconductors for automobiles.





Through its subsidiary Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Motherson Group completed the purchase of a majority interest in Turkey's Plast Met Group in May 2021. The deal was completed successfully, giving Motherson Group access to the sizeable Turkish auto industry.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=29

More Insights Available:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive front-end module market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial vehicles), Raw Material (Metal, Composite, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, and Rest of the World).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

Automotive Battery Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, the global automotive battery market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 52.71 billion in 2024 to US$ 95.29 billion by 2034.

Automotive Automatic Transmission Market: Worldwide revenue from the automotive automatic transmission market is estimated at US$ 76.11 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to increase at 3.6% CAGR to climb to US$ 122.81 billion by the end of 2034.

Automotive Tire Market: The global automotive tire market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 403.53 billion in 2024 to US$ 626.67 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of automobile tires have been projected to rise at 3.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Automotive Fuel Filter Market: A recently revised research study released by Fact.MR places the global automotive fuel filter market size at a value of US$ 2.77 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of automotive fuel filters are projected to increase to US$ 5.09 billion by the end of 2034, rising at 6.3% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Automotive Actuator Market: Revenue from the global automotive actuator market is estimated to reach US$ 22.45 billion in 2024. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 42.53 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.