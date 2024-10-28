Protecting the elderly in our communities

By Andrea Naicker

Senior members of society have made invaluable contributions in our lives, as struggle stalwarts, freedom fighters, community activists and our very own family members. They have laid the groundwork for our nation’s development and have been instrumental in shaping our core values.

In honour of their legacy and contributions to society, Older Persons Week was commemorated on 26 September to 2 October 2024, to pay tribute to the senior members of society. This commemorative occasion, which coincides with social development month provides society with an opportunity to address the challenges faced by the elderly which hinder their quality of life.

One of the crucial areas of concern is the spate of incidents of violence and abuse against the elderly in our nation. It is deeply concerning that the most vulnerable members of our nation, who should be protected, are instead being mistreated, neglected, victimised and abused.

It is disheartening that some elderly people endure the trauma of physical and sexual assault, and the signs of this often include unexplained injuries. Sadly, there are also cases of emotional and psychological abuse, which include patterns of insults, degradation and humiliation.

Some elderly members of society are also exploited financially as they are deprived of the little financial aid and economic resources they depend on for survival, that rightfully belong to them. These violations are sadly often at the hands of their own family members, caregivers and trusted individuals.

All these forms of abuse, and more, against older people are serious criminal offenses, as stated in the Older Persons Act. The rights of the elderly are also protected by Chapter 9 institutions such as the Office of the Public Protector and the South African Human Rights Commission which are mandated to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected.

Government is working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are punished. Their efforts have resulted in an increase in the number of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units across the country.

There are also ongoing initiatives such as behavioural change programmes to invoke transformation within our societies. Government is embarking on campaigns and an outreach programme during October, which is also Social Development Month, to address challenges and create awareness of elderly abuse, with the aim of reducing attacks against the elderly.

As part of our efforts to intensify dialogue and public education on the issue of elderly abuse and Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Government Communication and Information System set aside a day during the month of October to facilitate a Community Radio Phone-in Programme. This programme enabled engagement between government and elderly community members and sounded the call to action for behavioural change to prevent and ultimately end GBVF.

These dialogues encourage South Africans to unite in a common front to protect, respect and promote the rights of older persons and to prevent their exploitation and abuse. We urge every citizen to play their part in protecting the safety and dignity of older people and call upon civil society, faith-based organisations, the youth and community members to work together with government to enhance social protection for the elderly, which include places of safety and community interventions.

Government also encourages citizens to take an active stand against the abuse of the elderly by reporting incidents or suspected cases of abuse or violence against elderly people to their nearest police station or to the Gender Based Violence Command Centre on 0800 428 428.

It is the responsibility of every South African to break the cycle of abuse and protect the most vulnerable people in our midst. Let us safeguard the rights of the elderly and ensure a better quality of life for the senior members of society who have shaped the course of our development.

Andrea Naicker is Assistant Director: Content Development at GCIS