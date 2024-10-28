Tekpon and Bunnyshell Launch The Haunted Cloud: A Free Halloween DevOps Adventure for Families and Teams

The Haunted Cloud: A Halloween DevOps Adventure

Supporting The Haunted Cloud Quest is a natural fit for Tekpon’s mission. At Tekpon, we’re committed to fostering innovation and uniting tech communities.” — Alexandru Stan, CEO & Founder at Tekpon

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekpon , a leading SaaS marketplace, has partnered with internal developer platform provider Bunnyshell to introduce The Haunted Cloud: A Halloween DevOps Adventure. This innovative, tech-themed quest is designed to engage tech professionals, their families, and companies looking for a unique team-building experience.Free to participate and available in over 100 cities worldwide, The Haunted Cloud offers an interactive and entertaining way to explore the world of DevOps.About the QuestThe Haunted Cloud combines Halloween excitement with real-world tech challenges in a format that’s accessible to all skill levels. Participants can choose to play as families or as corporate teams, tackling haunted puzzles and solving ghostly bugs while learning about DevOps and software development in a fun, hands-on way.Two Ways to Participate:Family-Friendly Experience: Designed to make tech concepts accessible, this quest allows tech professionals to share their work in an engaging, Halloween-themed adventure that families and friends can enjoy together—no technical experience required.Corporate Team-Building Opportunity: Companies can use The Haunted Cloud as a team-building exercise to foster collaboration between tech and non-tech employees. The quest is a unique way to build stronger relationships across departments through engaging, tech-inspired challenges.Key Features of The Haunted Cloud:Free Participation: The quest is open to all, with no cost to join.Available Globally: Playable in over 100 cities, allowing participants to explore local landmarks while completing tech-themed challenges.Inclusive Design: It is suitable for tech-savvy and non-tech participants, making it ideal for families and teams."The Haunted Cloud started as a simple idea inspired by my 8-year-old son. He was curious about what I do at work, asking questions like ‘What’s a server?’ and ‘What does it mean to deploy something?’ One day, after we played a real-world quest together, he asked me, ‘Why doesn’t Bunnyshell create a game to explain what you do?’That’s when the idea clicked. We wanted to create an experience that makes DevOps fun and approachable for tech experts, their families, and teams who may not understand the tech world. The Haunted Cloud is our way of opening that door, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone, with a bit of Halloween adventure thrown in, " said Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.How to Join?For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.bunnyshell.com/halloween-quest-2024/ . Participation is free, but spots are limited.About TekponTekpon is a leading online marketplace for SaaS and software solutions, helping businesses and individuals discover the best tools to optimize their work and achieve their goals. With expert reviews and in-depth evaluations, Tekpon connects users with the latest and most effective software products available.About BunnyshellBunnyshell is an internal developer platform that simplifies DevOps and infrastructure management. By automating and streamlining cloud environments, Bunnyshell’s platform helps tech teams accelerate development, deployment, and scaling processes, enabling businesses to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced landscape.

