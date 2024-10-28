Dental Equipment Market Size on Track to Achieve USD 19.14 Billion Value by 2032 with a 6.2% CAGR

Dental Equipment Market

The rising awareness of dental aesthetics and the availability of advanced cosmetic dental procedures have led to increased dental equipment demand.

Dental equipment encompasses a wide range of products, including dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, diode lasers, laboratory machines, and systems & parts. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research report offers a quantitative analysis of the market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics to identify the prevailing market opportunities.The market for dental equipment is poised to grow, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research. The dental equipment market size was valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 19.14 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?Dental equipment refers to tools and instruments used by dental professionals to offer dental treatment. They help dentists examine, treat, manipulate, and restore teeth and other oral structures. Mouth mirror, explorers, excavators, dental drill, dental handpieces, scalers, dental dental tweezers, pliers, and handpieces are some of the most commonly used dental instrument. The dental unit, a cornerstone of any dental practice, includes dental lighting, dental chair, a suction unit, a spittoon, and a dental delivery system.Dental instruments, such as scalers, handpieces, mouth mirrors, and dental probes, are used to manipulate tissue during dental procedures. Operatory lights, which are a form of adjustable lights, are important for effectively carrying out the dental procedure. Dental x-rays are used for producing images of dental structures and dental pathology. The growing number of dental clinics and private practices worldwide has led to increased dental equipment market demand.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬?

• Market Size Value in 2023: USD 11.15 billion
• Revenue Forecast in 2032: USD 19.14 billion
• CAGR: 6.2% from 2024 to 2032
• Base Year: 2023
• Historical Data: 2019–2022
• Forecast Period: 2024–2032
• Report Format: PDF + Excel

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭?

Leading market participants are making significant investments in research and development to improve their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking several strategic initiatives to expand their global footprint.The dental equipment market key players include:• 3M ESPE• A-Dec Inc.• Biolase Inc.• Carestream Health Inc.• Danaher Corp.• Dentsply Sirona• GC Corp.• Patterson Companies Inc.• Planmeca Oy• Straumann𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• Increasing Dental Disorders: Dental caries and periodontal diseases are on the rise owing to factors such as inadequate oral hygiene, lifestyle changes, and poor dietary habits. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is driving the demand for dental equipment, thereby fueling dental equipment market growth.• Rising Elderly Population: The elderly population is more suspectable to dental problems such as gum disease, tooth loss, tooth decay, and oral cancers. Thus, the increasing elderly population worldwide significantly spurs the demand for dental treatments and equipment.• Technological Innovations: Technological innovations, including CAD/CAM systems, laser dentistry, digital dentistry, and 3D imaging, significantly improves the precision and efficiency of dental treatments, thereby propelling the dental equipment market sales.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?The research report provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest dental equipment market share in 2023. This is primarily because the population in North America strongly adheres to dental care. Also, the presence of a vital insurance framework covering several dental procedures enables individuals to pursue advanced dental treatments.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The increasing elderly population is projected to drive demand for dental implants and oral surgeries in the region. The increasing elderly population is projected to drive demand for dental implants and oral surgeries in the region. Also, the growing prevalence of oral cancers associated with factors such as tobacco usage and HPV infections further fuels the regional market growth.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?

By Product Outlook:

• Dental Radiology Equipmento Intra-Oral Digital X-ray Units Digital Sensorso Extra-Oral Digital Units Analog Unitso Dental Laserso Diode Lasers Quantum Well Lasers Distributed Feedback Lasers Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Heterostructure Lasers Quantum Cascade Lasers Separate Confinement Heterostructure Lasers Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laserso Carbon Dioxide Laserso Yttrium Aluminium Garnet Lasers
• Laboratory Machineso Ceramic Furnaceso Hydraulic Presso Electronic Waxero Suction Unito Micro Motor
• Systems & Partso CAD/CAMo Cast Machineo Cone Beam CT Systemso Electrosurgical Equipmento Furnace and Ovenso Others
• Hygiene Maintenance Deviceso Sterilizerso Air Purification & Filterso Hypodermic Needle Incinerator
• Other Equipmento Chairso Hand Pieceo Light Cureo Scaling Unit

By End Use Outlook:

• Hospitals and Clinics
• Research and Academic Institutes

By Regional Outlook:

• North Americao USo Canada
• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Subdural Electrodes Market:
Healthcare Data Integration Market:
Dental Insurance Market:
Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products CDMO Market:
Cell Therapy Market: 