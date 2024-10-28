Telechips and P3 Redefine Infotainment Possibilities for OEMs With Android Automotive OS and Hypervisorless Dolphin SoC

New Telechips-P3 partnership will help OEMs launch faster

Capability-rich Dolphin3 SoC from Telechips now pre-integrated with SPARQ OS, P3's pioneering in-vehicle infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS

Through pre-integration and partnership with P3, we expect to bring a new wave of innovation to the IVI sector, where the company has established technical excellence through its longstanding focus.” — Stanley Kim, Head of Division at Telechips

STUTTGART, GERMANY, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telechips (KOSDAQ:054450), a comprehensive automotive semiconductor solutions company, and P3 digital services , a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), jointly announce their partnership to create a pre-integrated software-plus-system-on-a-chip (SoC) solution set to transform the proliferation of advanced infotainment for OEMs worldwide.The TCC805x (Dolphin3) processor device from Telechips is now fully integrated with SPARQ OS , P3's pioneering in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. The pre-integrated platform will enable vehicle manufacturers to bring new products featuring state-of-the-art infotainment to the marketplace faster using a hypervisorless approach. Dolphin3 is ideal for smart cockpit deployments based on Android Automotive IVI, instrument cluster and ADAS.The partnership will leverage Telechips' expertise in designing high-performance, hypervisorless automotive SoCs and P3's extensive experience in automotive software development and integration.Why hypervisorless?A hypervisor is a software layer situated between hardware and OS. It allows multiple virtual machines, managed and resourced individually, to run on the same hardware. With a hypervisorless approach, virtualization capabilities are built directly into the hardware or host OS. By eliminating the hypervisor, Telechips' solutions reduce system complexity and overhead, and deliver better performance.The hypervisorless approach aligns with the automotive industry's demands for resource efficiency and safety.Together, the companies aim to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the user experience, improve system performance and efficiency, and ensure functional safety in the next generation of vehicles.Automotive applications including in-vehicle infotainment are at the heart of Telechips’ business, offering tailored solutions with an emphasis on multimedia and connectivity.In the IVI realm, the characteristics and capabilities of SoCs play a crucial role in delivering robust, efficient, and integrated computing solutions.Telechips’ Dolphin3 is rich in enabling technology, with efficient processors, powerful multimedia capabilities, and versatile connectivity options, making it suitable for a wide range of IVI applications.As a result of pre-integration with P3, vehicle manufacturers will be able to launch state-of-the-art infotainment services with accelerated development and time-to-market. In addition to speedier product launches, OEMs benefit from a best-in-class solution with minimized cost and technology risk. Meanwhile consumers can enjoy advanced user experiences based on a proven technology platform that meets all of today’s automotive communication standards and protocols.State-of-the-art user experienceKey features of Dolphin3 are flexibility and myriad functionalities with regard to media and video display options.The system supports dual and triple display configurations, multi-channel camera input and includes an Image Signal Processing sub-system and MICOM sub-system to support an isolated safety island. Dolphin3’s flexible architecture enables different IVI system requirements to be accommodated.The partners look forward to completion of integration with Dolphin5 in the near future, providing OEMs with even further flexibility and choice.Stanley Kim, Head of Division at Telechips, said, “Through the pre-integration and partnership with P3, we expect to bring a new wave of innovation to the IVI sector, where the company has established technical excellence through its longstanding focus. Our Dolphin3 SoC combined with rapidly expanding SPARQ OS enables OEMs to deliver their innovative products to market faster while customers can enjoy a leading-edge infotainment experience.”“Our collaboration with Telechips is an important milestone for P3 and SPARQ OS,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services. “Dolphin3 delivers a huge range of deployment options to meet the needs of OEMs as they roll out new vehicles, and bringing Dolphin3 together with SPARQ, and soon Dolphin5, means that OEMs and their customers get transformational infotainment.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.About TelechipsTelechips is a global fabless semiconductor supplier, which provides SoC and MCU for the automotive industry and leads the system semiconductor market with its advanced products and technologies in the field of connectivity and multimedia semiconductors. Telechips takes a holistic approach to its solutions, combining chipset, development environment, hardware design reference and core technology for maximum efficiency and convenience in fields ranging from IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) to digital clusters and cockpit systems. Its solutions have furthermore found particular demand in the realms of high-level security, low-power high-performance technology and ADAS-related systems. www.telechips.com About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.p3-group.com – follow us on LinkedIn.

