The Magic Castle Presents: Spooky Mini Golf Event for Halloween

WILMINGTON PIKE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Magic Castle, one of Dayton’s premier family entertainment centers, is excited to announce its upcoming Spooky Mini Golf event on October 25 and 26, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This special Halloween-themed mini-golf experience is designed to provide a fun, family-friendly night for children and adults alike. With trick-or-treat goodies and spooky decorations, the event promises to offer an engaging yet non-scary experience that will entertain visitors of all ages.Spooky Mini Golf: A Halloween Treat for the Whole Family The Magic Castle’s Spooky Mini Golf event invites families to join in the Halloween fun by participating in a memorable mini-golf game under dimmed lights, where friendly "spooks" roam the course. The event is open to children aged 11 and younger, and adults can participate with their little ones for a special discounted price. Children who wear a costume for the event will receive a special rate of $3 to play mini-golf, while adults accompanying a costumed child can play for only $4.The event has been specifically designed to create a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience for families. With a focus on fun rather than fright, Spooky Mini Golf is not intended to scare participants. Although the course will be dimly lit to set the atmosphere, the event is not designed to frighten young players. Instead, the aim is to let families enjoy a festive Halloween-themed activity without the fear factor that often comes with other haunted events during the season.In addition to the fun of mini-golf, all children in costume will have the opportunity to collect trick-or-treat goodies as they move from hole to hole, so they should remember to bring their trick-or-treat bags. The Magic Castle encourages families to dress up and get into the Halloween spirit, as the costumes will add an extra layer of excitement to the evening.The Spooky Mini Golf event requires reservations, and families are encouraged to call ahead to ensure they secure their spots. Reservations can be made by calling 937-434-4911 ext. 1.Family Fun Beyond Halloween: The Magic Castle’s Year-Round OfferingsWhile Spooky Mini Golf is a special event, it is just one of the many attractions that The Magic Castle offers throughout the year. Known for its expansive range of indoor and outdoor activities, The Magic Castle has established itself as a go-to destination for family entertainment in Dayton.18-Hole Miniature Golf Course – The Magic Castle boasts an award-winning, 18-hole miniature golf course. Known for its playful and challenging layout, the course provides an excellent way for families to enjoy time together while honing their putting skills.Arcade Games – With more than 70 arcade games, The Magic Castle offers something for everyone. From classic games to the latest in gaming technology, the arcade is a favorite spot for children and adults alike. Guests can also redeem their game tickets for a wide variety of prizes at one of the largest prize redemption centers in the region.Batting Cages – For those looking to practice their swing, The Magic Castle’s batting cages offer a perfect opportunity. The batting cages are suitable for all skill levels, whether players are just starting out or are seasoned hitters.Water Wars – During the warmer months, Water Wars provides a fun and refreshing way for families to cool off while engaging in some friendly competition. Players use specially designed water balloon launchers to aim and launch water balloons at one another. Soft Play Jungle Gym and Traverse Wall – Younger children can explore the soft play area, which features a jungle gym and a Traverse Climbing Wall. This area is designed for children 11 and under, allowing them to safely climb, crawl, and explore in a fun environment.Snack Bar – The Magic Castle’s full-service snack bar offers a variety of snacks, pizza, and beverages. For adult guests, there is a selection of craft beers and hard seltzers, making it easy to relax and recharge during a fun-filled day.VIP Membership Program – The Magic Castle offers a VIP membership program that provides families with discounts and special offers throughout the year. Members can enjoy half-price admission on designated days, making it an affordable way to enjoy all that The Magic Castle has to offer.Special Events and Group Packages – In addition to individual family outings, The Magic Castle offers customizable group packages for birthday parties, corporate events, school field trips, sports teams, and more. Group packages can be tailored to include arcade games, mini-golf, food, and drinks, ensuring that every event is both memorable and fun.About The Magic CastleThe Magic Castle is a family entertainment center located in Dayton, Ohio. Known for providing a wide range of fun and engaging activities for people of all ages, The Magic Castle offers everything from miniature golf and batting cages to arcade games and soft play areas for children.Established over 25 years ago, the facility has become a local favorite for birthday parties, group events, and family outings. With a focus on providing a clean, safe, and enjoyable environment, The Magic Castle is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for visitors. The Magic Castle is open year-round, with special seasonal events, such as the Spooky Mini Golf, designed to bring families together for fun and festive occasions.Event Details: Spooky Mini Golf• Where: The Magic Castle, 4990 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45440• When: October 25 and 26, 2024• Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM• Cost: $3 for children in costume (aged 11 and younger); $4 for adults accompanying a child in costumeFamilies interested in attending the Spooky Mini Golf event are encouraged to reserve their spots in advance by calling 937-434-4911 ext. 1.

