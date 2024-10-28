Cable Conduit Systems Market to Thrive: 2021-2030 Forecast Highlights

Cable Conduit Systems Market Size

Cable Conduit Systems Market Expected to Reach $12.24 Billion By 2030

The cable conduit systems market grows due to rising demand for secure wiring, increased commercial construction, and frequent wiring alterations.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, titled, " Cable Conduit Systems Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global cable conduit systems market size was valued at $6.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the cable conduit systems market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.

In recent times, manufacturing and commercial construction sectors have demanded efficient wiring systems with frequently alterable properties. Better safety and security are matters of concern during the installation of wiring systems. The success of the cable conduit systems industry depends upon innovating products according to installation and cost convenience.Growth of the global cable conduit systems market is anticipated to be driven by a surge in the use of submersible electric conduits, liquid tight conduits, and conduits protecting against fire. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies leads to an increase in construction projects, which, in turn, escalates the overall market growth. However, the complex installation process acts as a major restraint of the global cable conduit systems industry. On the contrary, the surge in demand for cable conduit systems from renewable power generation projects is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the cable conduit systems market.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of cable conduit systems products, especially in healthcare and energy segments, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector accelerates the cable conduit systems market growth The global cable conduit systems market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into rigid cable conduit systems and flexible cable conduit systems. Depending on the end user, it is categorized into manufacturing, commercial construction, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy, and others. The cable conduit systems market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency. Also, the report provides a detailed cable conduit systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.Region-wise, the cable conduit systems market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the cable conduit systems market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to an increase in demand from emerging economic countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The Cable Conduit Systems industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,Atkore International Group Inc.S&C ElectricChampion Fiberglass Inc.Dura-Line Holdings Inc.Eaton Corporation Plc.Hubbell IncorporatedLegrandSchneider ElectricABBIgus Inc.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in the first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the society and overall economy across the globe. The impact of this outbreak is growing day by day as well as affecting the overall business globally. The crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market and is resulting in falling business confidence, massive slowing of the supply chain, and increasing panic among customers.Asian and European countries under lockdown have suffered major losses of business and revenue, owing to the shutdown of manufacturing units. Operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which further impacted the growth of the cable conduit systems market.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the electronics sector as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, boosted demand for electronics and semiconductor products in these industries. Its major impact includes a large manufacturing interruption across Europe and an interruption in Chinese parts exports, which hinder the cable conduit systems market opportunity globally. It is expected that the demand for new and innovative products could surge once the economy begins to recover. Companies are looking forward to investing in next-generation products using new technologies, as it is expected to boost its goodwill, once customer demand surges.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- The rigid cable conduit systems segment is projected to be the major type, followed by flexible cable conduit systems.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 60% of the cable conduit systems market share in 2020.- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American cable conduit systems market, accounting for approximately 70% share in 2020.- Depending on the end user, the IT & telecommunication segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.- Region-wise, the cable conduit systems market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

