Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.4 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.4%

The welding gas/shielding gas market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The welding gas/shielding gas market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.94 billion in 2023 to $3.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, infrastructure development, globalization of manufacturing, automotive industry.

The welding gas/shielding gas market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased construction activities, economic expansion in emerging markets, stringent regulatory standards, rise in renewable energy projects.

The increasing government initiatives is expected to propel the growth of welding gas or shielding gas market. Government initiatives refer to specific actions, policies, programs, or projects undertaken by a government at the local, regional, or national level to address issues, achieve specific goals, or promote certain outcomes in the public interest. Government initiatives are used to help with welding gas or shielding gas in several ways, primarily to promote safety, environmental sustainability, and industry standards.

Key players in the market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Gulf Cryo, Linde PLC, Iwatani Corporation, Praxair Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, The Messer Group GmbH, American Welding Gas Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget, Fronius International GmbH, Gas Innovations, Sterling Gases Limited, SIG Gases Berhad, Iceblick Ltd., Messer Canada Inc., WestAir Gases & Equipment, Norco Inc., Weldstar Company, Arc3 Gases, Holston Gases Inc., Roberts Oxygen Inc., NexAir LLC, Indiana Oxygen Company Inc., Haun Welding Supply Inc., Welders Supply Company, Welding Industrial Supply Company, Sidney Lee Welding Supply Inc.

Major companies operating in the welding gas and shielding gas market are focused on introducing advanced and portable solutions, such as CO2 welding gas analyzers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A portable carbon dioxide (CO2) welding gas analyzer is a device that measures the concentration of CO2 in active welding gas blends containing 0–100% CO2. It is a portable device that can be easily installed and calibrated, making it ideal for welding applications.

1) By Type: Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Types

2) By Storage, Transportation and Distribution Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid and Bulk Distribution

3) By Application: Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Other Application

4) By End User Industry: Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Other End-User Industry

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Definition

Welding gas, or shielding gas, refers to the combination of various chemically inert or semi-inert gases that are utilized to protect the welding area from moisture and other environmental gases in commercial welding. The welding gas or shielding gas is used to keep air out of arcs, metal fabrication, high carbon steel, aluminum-based containers, and join different metals to form containers.

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global welding gas/shielding gas market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on welding gas/shielding gas market size, welding gas/shielding gas market drivers and trends, welding gas/shielding gas market major players and welding gas/shielding gas market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

