Security Screening Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Security Screening Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The security screening market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $9.94 billion in 2023 to $10.76 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to heightened threats and security concerns, increased air travel and transportation security demands, global events related to terrorism, and growing public awareness and expectations.

How Much Will the Global Security Screening Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The security screening market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $14.74 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of contactless screening solutions, improvements in threat detection algorithms, an emphasis on privacy and data security, and applications related to customs and border security.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global Security Screening Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7027&type=smp

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Security Screening Market?

The rise in terrorism is anticipated to drive the growth of the security screening market. Terrorists employ illegal force and violence to achieve political, economic, religious, or social objectives through fear, coercion, or intimidation. As incidents of unlawful immigration and terrorist activities increase globally, the demand for security screening systems has surged.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-screening-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Security Screening Market?

Key players in the security screening market include NEC Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Adani Systems Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Decision Sciences Corporation, Garrett Metal Detectors, Smiths Group PLC, 3DX-Ray Ltd., OSI Systems Inc., Analogic Corporation, Nuctech Company Limited, Rapiscan Systems Ltd., Muon Systems, Optosecurity Inc., CEIA SpA, Morpho Detection Inc., Astrophysics Inc., Magal Security Systems Ltd., Metrasens Ltd., Kromek Group PLC, Autoclear LLC, Gilardoni SpA, Westminster International Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Security Screening Market Size?

Leading companies in the security screening market are creating new products, such as next-generation handheld radionuclide identification devices, to gain a competitive advantage. The handheld radionuclide identification device (RID) is an advanced, portable tool specifically designed for the detection and identification of radioactive materials.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Security Screening Market?

1) By Type: X-Ray System, Metal Detectors, Explosive Detectors, Biometric System, Other Types

2) By Application: Mail And Parcel, Baggage Scanning, Cargo And Vehicle Inspection, Explosives And Narcotics

3) By End-User: Government Buildings, Airports, Educational Institutes, Public Places, Other End-Users

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Security Screening Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Security Screening Market Overview?

Security screening involves measures aimed at preventing forbidden objects and other hazards from entering secure areas. These screening processes and checkpoints safeguard locations against hazardous incidents, providing reassurance to travelers that they are safe and protecting individuals and facilities.

The Security Screening Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Security Screening Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Security Screening Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into security screening market size, security screening market drivers and trends, security screening competitors' revenues, and security screening market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-and-vulnerability-management-global-market-report

Security as a Service Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-as-a-service-global-market-report

Information Technology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.