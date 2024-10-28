Climateworks Centre and the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center sign MoU supporting low-carbon battery industry

On 17 October 2024, amidst growing global and regional demand for sustainable energy solutions, Climateworks Centre and the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center entered into a partnership to develop a roadmap for critical mineral processing for the low-carbon battery industry between Indonesia and Australia.

This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to create a robust and sustainable supply chain for battery manufacturing, leveraging the strengths of both nations.

By tapping into Australia’s expertise in climate action and resource management and Indonesia’s rich critical minerals reserves, the partnership seeks to contribute meaningfully to global decarbonisation efforts with resilient and robust global low-carbon battery supply chains.

Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center chairperson Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro and Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek sign the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations. (Climateworks Centre)

With a proven track record in leading climate action across industry and government sectors in Australia and Southeast Asia, Climateworks is uniquely positioned to collaborate with Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center to strengthen climate outcomes for Indonesia, Australia and the surrounding region.

The combined expertise will help accelerate the transition to clean energy technologies.

Indonesian-based Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center is renowned for its deep expertise in energy and resource policy and has extensive connections with Indonesia’s government bodies, industry leaders and academic institutions.

These networks will be instrumental in engaging key stakeholders to drive meaningful progress.

Ahmad Munawir Siregar, Michael Suryaprawira, Prof John Thwaites AM, Dr Filda Citra Yusgiantoro, Anna Skarbek, Guntur Sutiyono and Luke Brown. (Climateworks Centre)

The joint initiative aims to develop a comprehensive roadmap addressing key challenges and opportunities in the critical minerals supply chain, including sustainable extraction, processing, and international cooperation.

This effort will bring policy-makers, industries, and investors from both countries together toward a shared vision of a low-carbon future.

Roadmap development is expected to take almost a year, and it will lay the foundation for future investments and collaborative efforts to meet the rising demand for clean energy technologies.