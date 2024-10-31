Cancer Biomarker Global Market 2024 To Reach $40.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 15.6%

The Business Research Company's Cancer Biomarker Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cancer biomarker market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.74 billion in 2023 to $22.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift to personalized medicine, immunotherapy innovations, regulatory framework evolution, collaborative research efforts, focus on non-coding rnas.

Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cancer Biomarker Market And Its Annual Growth Rate

The cancer biomarker market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $40.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shift to patient-centric diagnostics, integration of biomarkers in clinical trials, emergence of multiplex biomarker panels, exploration of non-coding rnas, commercialization of biomarker tests.

Growth Driver Of The Cancer Biomarker Market

The increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the cancer biomarker market going forward. The geriatric population refers to the percentage of people 65 and older to those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are employed. The aging population is at an increased risk of developing cancer, thereby it amplifies the demand for cancer biomarkers by emphasizing the need for early detection, personalized treatment, and targeted interventions.

Market Players Driving The Cancer Biomarker Market Growth

Key players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN NV, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Natera Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Biocartis Group NV, NanoString Technologies Inc., Veracyte Inc., Epic Sciences Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc., Genomic Health Inc., Oncocyte Corporation, Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Grail Inc.

Key Trends That Influence The Cancer Biomarker Market Size

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An AI-powered cancer diagnostics solution refers to a technological system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, including techniques such as machine learning, deep learning, and other advanced computational methods, to analyze medical data and assist in the detection, diagnosis, and characterization of cancer.

Global Cancer Biomarker Market Segmentation

1) By Biomarkers Type: Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other Cancer Biomarkers

2) By Profiling Technologies: Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics, Cytogenetics

3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Other Cancers

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Research And Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cancer Biomarker Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cancer Biomarker Market Definition

A cancer biomarker refers to a biological molecule present in the blood, tissues, or other bodily fluids, that indicates the presence of normal or abnormal activity, as well as a condition or disease. Cancer biomarkers are used to characterize alterations in the tumor.

Cancer Biomarker Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cancer biomarker market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cancer Biomarker Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on cancer biomarker market size, cancer biomarker market drivers and trends, cancer biomarker market major players and cancer biomarker market growth across geographies.

