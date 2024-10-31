Global Cell Harvesting Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cell Harvesting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell harvesting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.07 billion in 2023 to $10.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in research and development, expanding applications in regenerative medicine.

The cell harvesting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing incidence of diseases, aging population trends, widening applications in therapeutics, strategic collaborations.

The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the cell harvesting market going forward. Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled and abnormal growth of cells, often forming a mass or lump called a tumor. The increasing occurrence of cancer drives demand for cell harvesting, playing a pivotal role in research initiatives, diagnostic applications, therapeutic development, and advancing the overall understanding of cancer biology, thereby propelling the growth of the cell harvesting market as a crucial component in diverse aspects of cancer-related research and medical interventions.

Key players in the market include PerkinElmer Inc., Connectorate AG, Sartorius AG, Terumo Corporation, Cox Scientific Ltd., AVITA Medical Inc., Tomtec Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex Inc., Antylia Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bertin Technologies Group, Merck & Co. Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies Inc., Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Scinomix Inc., Brandel Co., ADSTEC Corporation, Thomas Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Technology & Trading Co. Ltd., Terumo BCT Inc., Bertin Pharma SAS, GE Healthcare, Argos Technologies Inc., Esco Lifesciences Group, ReproCell Inc., CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products such as sustainable solutions to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. Sustainable solutions refer to approaches, practices, products, or strategies that aim to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

1) By Type: Manual Cell Harvesters, Automated Cell Harvesters

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail, Direct Tenders

3) By End-Users: Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cell harvesting is an essential unit operation that involves removing cells, cell fragments, and other soluble and insoluble impurities that are hazardous to subsequent chromatographic separation processes. It is an essential step in linking upstream monoclonal antibody synthesis to downstream purification.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Cell Harvesting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell harvesting market size, cell harvesting market drivers and trends, cell harvesting market major players and cell harvesting market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

