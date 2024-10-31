Brain Health Supplements Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brain health supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.63 billion in 2023 to $10.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce expansion, personalized nutrition growth, scientific validation and research, digital overload and screen time.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Brain Health Supplements Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The brain health supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population trends, increasing health awareness, stress and mental health concerns, preventive healthcare focus, advancements in supplement formulations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Brain Health Supplements Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Brain Health Supplements Market

The aging population is expected to propel the growth of the minivan Brain health supplements market going forward. An aging population refers to a demographic phenomenon characterized by an increasing proportion of elderly individuals within a society or population. Brain health supplements cater to the aging population by promoting cognitive function and addressing memory-related concerns.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Brain Health Supplements Market Share?

Key players in the market include Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, HVMN Inc., KeyView Labs Inc., Liquid Health Inc., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Onnit Labs LLC, Peak Nootropics LLC, Purelife Bioscience Co. Ltd., Quincy Bioscience LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vital Basics Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Lonza Group, Glanbia plc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nutra-Life Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Nutraceutical International Corporation, Nutrionn Health Care Pvt. Ltd., NutraChamps Inc., Ceretropic LLC, Neurohacker Collective LLC, Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc., Gaia Herbs LLC, Garden of Life LLC, Country Life LLC, BrainGear Inc., BioSchwartz LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Brain Health Supplements Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the brain health supplements market are launching plant-derived and clinically studied solution. Plant-derived and clinically studied brain health supplements are natural cognitive support products sourced from plants and rigorously examined in clinical trials, aiming to enhance cognitive function and promote brain well-being.

How Is The Global Brain Health Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract, Vitamins and Minerals

2) By Supplement Form: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid

3) By Distribution: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Drug Store, Online

4) By Application: Memory Enhancement, Mood and Depression, Attention and Focus, Longevity and Anti-aging, Sleep and Recovery, Anxiety

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Brain Health Supplements Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Brain Health Supplements Market Definition

Brain health supplements refer to supplements that improve brain function in healthy individuals. It also improves memory, motivation, creativity, attentiveness, and the overall cognitive performance of the brain.

Brain Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global brain health supplements market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Brain Health Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brain health supplements market size, brain health supplements market drivers and trends, brain health supplements market major players and brain health supplements market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

