Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market Forecast To Reach 10.5% By 2028 With $3.57 Billion Annual Growth

The PTA balloon catheter market is anticipated to grow from $2.15 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.2%. This growth is due to patient preferences for non-surgical interventions, regulatory approvals and standards, developments in healthcare infrastructure, physician preferences and expertise, as well as an increase in diabetes and obesity cases.

The PTA balloon catheter market is forecasted to grow significantly, expected to reach $3.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%. This growth can be linked to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, demographic shifts due to aging populations, a focus on minimally invasive procedures, rising rates of diabetes and obesity, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Notable trends include enhanced training and education for medical professionals, a shift towards value-based healthcare, emphasis on safety and biocompatibility, advancements in robotics and navigation systems, and patient-specific treatment approaches.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to stimulate the growth of the PTA balloon catheter market. Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. An increase in these diseases necessitates advanced diagnostic tools and treatments like PTA balloon catheters, leading to higher market demand.

Major companies operating in the market report are Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Becton Dickinson and Co, Stryker Iberia, SL, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co, Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Hellman & Friedman LLC, Cook Medical Inc., Biotronik SE & Co KG, Smiths Medical, Merit Medical, Microport Scientific Corporation.

Product innovations are increasingly popular in the PTA balloon catheter industry, with major companies dedicated to developing innovative products to bolster their market standing.

1) By Type: Polyurethane, Nylon

2) By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the PTA balloon catheter market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the PTA balloon catheter report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

PTA balloon catheter is a medical technique designed to widen a narrowed vessel opening using a flexible plastic tube, or catheter, that has a balloon at its tip. This procedure is performed during minimally invasive catheterization.

