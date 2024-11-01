H2Ocean Showcases Natural Sea Salt Based Hair Care Healing Solutions at the 32nd World Congress of ISHRS

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Left to Right: Dr. Sara Wasserbauer, John Rodgers, Eddie Kolos, and Dr. Ahmed Youssef Ibrahim at the H2Ocean booth at the 32nd World Congress of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) H2Ocean Nutrient Hair and Scalp Spray during Hair Transplant Surgery for Greater Healing Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean (left), and Dr. Glenn Charles, renowned hair restoration surgeon and Past President of the ISHRS (right), at the H2Ocean booth, discussing the remarkable benefits of H2Ocean products and their exceptional healing properties, bo H2Ocean Nutrient Hair and Scalp Spray

H2Ocean sea salt based hair care products captivate professionals, highlighting the role of sea salt minerals in promoting healing and healthy scalp conditions.

H2Ocean’s Nutrient Hair & Scalp Spray and Foam are integral parts of my post-procedure care. I highly recommend mineral enriched H2Ocean products for their exceptional healing efficacy.” — Dr. Glenn Charles, Past President, ISHRS

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean participated as an exhibitor at the 32nd World Congress of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), held from October 17-19, 2024, Denver, Co., USA. This prestigious event brought together attendees from 55 countries for three days of in-depth educational courses, live surgery workshops, and dynamic networking opportunities.The congress covered a range of educational sessions, from "Hair Transplantation to Areas Other Than the Scalp" to "Preview Long Hair FUE" and "Surgical Assistant Programs." Attendees engaged in discussions on critical topics, such as the preservation of donor areas for future surgeries and the role of the microbiome in androgenetic alopecia.Additionally, over 150 abstract educational posters were presented, showcasing the latest research in hair restoration surgery.Among the 55 exhibitors, H2Ocean’s booth attracted the most attention, with professionals, surgeons, and industry experts eager to learn about H2Ocean Nutrient Hair & Scalp Spray and Foam , the two flagship products enriched with Red Sea salt , lysozyme, and a powerful blend of sea minerals and nutrients. H2Ocean Hair Care Products are specifically formulated to support post-hair transplantation care. Combining the healing properties of Red Sea salt, lysozyme, and sea minerals, these products work synergistically to promote healing, reduce irritation, and nourish the scalp.Here’s how H2Ocean’s Nutrient Hair & Scalp Spray and Foam help:Promotes Healing: Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, the spray and foam aid in overall healing post-transplant.Reduces Redness and Irritation: The products’ soothing properties calm the scalp, reducing redness and discomfort after procedures.Supports Cell Growth: The unique formulation stimulates natural regenerative processes, promoting stronger, healthier hair growth.Moisturizes and Conditions: The foam helps retain moisture, making it ideal for styling without the use of harsh chemicals.Versatile Application: Both products are suitable for all hair transplant types, providing comprehensive care no matter the procedure.Visitors to H2Ocean’s booth were particularly impressed by the company’s innovative approach, learning how the 82+ sea minerals in Red Sea salt deliver vital nutrients to hair follicles, expediting scar-free healing. Professionals were excited by the versatility of both the spray and foam, and many placed orders during the event.“H2Ocean is leading the charge in developing natural products based on the powerful elements found in sea salt,” said Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean. "We’re passionate about using the ocean’s natural sea salt minerals to advance hair restoration and scalp health, and we look forward to bringing more natural products to market". H2Ocean’s participation at the 32nd World Congress of ISHRS was a resounding success, with its booth showcasing the powerful role that natural ingredients can play in modern hair restoration. H2Ocean is a leader in natural sea salt based health and beauty products. The company focuses on harnessing the healing properties of oceanic elements to develop innovative solutions that promote wellness in hair care, oral care, first aid, and wound care.

