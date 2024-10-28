Atlas Funded Set to Officially Launch, Offering Traders Unparalleled Resources and Capital Access

A new prop trading firm built for traders, is counting down to its official launch. They aims to empower traders at every level.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Funded, an innovative proprietary trading firm dedicated to supporting traders, is gearing up for its official launch on November 3, 2024, now just nine days away. Designed with traders in mind, the firm has already attracted a rapidly growing global community. Traders gain access to educational resources, emphasizing Atlas Funded's commitment to education and empowerment in trading.Atlas Funded offers an unparalleled suite of tools tailored for traders of all levels. By integrating industry-leading platforms like MetaTrader5 and TradeLocker, the firm provides seamless access to advanced trading tools, analytics, and real-time market data. This integration enables traders to make well-informed decisions across forex, indices, and commodities markets.Prioritizing the trading journey, Atlas Funded provides evaluation challenges that allow traders to showcase their skills and access capital to scale their trading strategies. From educational resources to a supportive Discord community, traders have the tools they need at every step.Trader Advantages:◉ MetaTrader5 & TradeLocker Access: Trade seamlessly with robust trading platforms known for speed and adaptability.◉ Discord Community: Connect with over 1,000 global traders, share strategies, and receive exclusive insights.◉ Educational Support: Access free resources with over 10,000 downloads, helping traders refine their strategies.◉ Up to $400,000 in Trading Capital: Atlas Funded provides ample capital, allowing traders to execute strategies confidently without financial constraints.◉ High Profit Splits: With profit shares of up to 95%, Atlas Funded rewards traders by enabling them to keep the majority of their gains while using the firm's capital.◉ One-Phase Evaluation Challenge: Atlas Funded's streamlined challenge ensures qualified traders quickly access significant capital.◉ No Trailing Drawdown & Unlimited Trading Period: Traders gain flexibility with no trailing drawdowns and the ability to complete evaluations at their own pace.◉ Scale Up to $2 Million: Successful traders can grow their accounts to $2 million, supporting ambitious career goals.Atlas Funded's official launch invites traders from around the world to join a supportive trading ecosystem that offers innovative resources and capital access. With an extensive community, high-value trading tools, and unmatched flexibility, Atlas Funded is positioned as a premier choice for serious traders ready to elevate their proprietary trading journey.About Atlas Funded:Atlas Funded is an innovative proprietary trading firm with cutting-edge trading technology, offering simulated capital accounts for traders worldwide. Its mission is to create a dynamic, trader-centric environment where traders can grow, learn, and thrive with resources tailored to their unique needs. Committed to education and empowerment in trading, Atlas Funded provides traders with the tools, resources, and community support necessary to succeed in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

