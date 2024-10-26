PHILIPPINES, October 26 - Press Release

October 26, 2024 Gatchalian: Teachers' promotion should be based on merit not quota To give teachers more opportunities for career development and professional advancement, teachers should be promoted based on merit and not on quota, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Gatchalian raised this point in a hearing by a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, which tackled proposed measures on the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers. Gatchalian is the chair of the subcommittee. "The quota is a limiting factor for growth. That's why they cannot grow because there is a quota. Even though we have a career progression, if a quota is imposed, it will hinder its effect," said Gatchalian. "It has to be merit-based, it should not be quota-based," he added. The senator's office analyzed the career progression system before the signing of Executive Order No. 174, which established the expanded career progression system for public school teachers. The analysis revealed that only 14% of Teachers III will be promoted to Master Teacher I, and that the promotion process will take 10-15 years. It also showed that only 7% of Teacher III will be promoted to Head Teacher, and just 5% of Teachers III to Master Teachers IV will advance to the position of school principal. According to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), the quota system, which already hinders teachers' promotion, was established under the Position Classification and Compensation Scheme (PCCS) (DBM Manual on PCCS, Chapter 6, 2004). Teachers I-III constitute 92% of teachers in the Department of Education (DepEd). Analysis by the senator's office also revealed that four out of 10 (44%) Teachers II have been in service for more than 10 years, while almost seven out of 10 (65%) Teachers III have been in service for more than 10 years. Gatchalian filed the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act (Senate Bill No. 2827) to institutionalize the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers. The proposed measure seeks to expand teachers' prospects for a career path in teaching, school administration, or supervision. Gatchalian: Promotion ng mga guro dapat ibatay sa merito hindi sa quota Upang mabigyan ang mga guro ng mas maraming oportunidad para sa kanilang career development at professional advancement, isinusulong ni Gatchalian na ang promotion ng mga guro ay dapat nakabatay sa kanilang kakayahan at hindi sa quota. Ito ang mariing sinabi ni Gatchalian sa nakaraang pagdinig ng subcommittee ng Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation na tumalakay sa panukalang batas hinggil sa Career Progression System for Public School Teachers. Si Gatchalian ang chairperson ng naturang subcommittee. "Nagiging sagabal ang quota sa pagpapaunlad ng karera ng mga guro. Hindi sila umaangat dahil sa quota. Kahit na meron tayong career progression kung meron namang quota, hindi natin makakamit ang layunin natin," ani Gatchalian. "Dapat ibatay natin ang promotion sa kakayahan ng mga guro at hindi sa quota," pagdidiin ng senador. Sinuri ng tanggapan ng senador ang career progression system bago nilagdaan ang Executive Order No. 174 na nagtatag sa expanded career progression system para sa public school teachers. Batay sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador, 14% lamang ng mga Teacher III ang napo-promote bilang Master Teacher I at inaabot ng 10 hanggang 15 taon bago mangyari ang promotion. Lumabas din sa ginawang pagsusuri na 7% lamang ng mga Teacher III ang napo-promote bilang Head Teacher, at 5% lamang ng mga Teacher III at Master Teacher IV ang nagiging punong-guro. Ayon sa Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), nagkaroon ng quota system sa ilalim ng Position Classification and Compensation Scheme (PCCS) (DBM Manual on PCCS, Chapter 6, 2004). Umaabot sa 92% ang mga Teachers I hanggang III sa ilalim ng Department of Education (DepEd). Batay din sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador, apat sa 10 (44%) ng mga Teacher II ang umabot sa mahigit 10 taon sa serbisyo, habang halos pito sa 10 (65%) mga Teacher III ang umabot sa mahigit 10 taon sa serbisyo. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act (Senate Bill No. 2827) upang gawing institutionalized ang Career Progression System for Public School Teachers. Layon ng naturang panukala na palawakin ang oportunidad ng mga guro para sa career path sa teaching, school administration, o supervision.

