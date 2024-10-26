Mohawk Industries 第三季度業績報告

卡爾霍恩，喬治亞州, Oct. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE: MHK）今天宣佈 2024 年第三季度淨盈利為 1.62 億美元，每股盈利（「EPS」）為 2.55 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.84 億美元，調整後每股盈利為 2.90 美元。 2024 年第三季度的淨銷售額為 27 億美元，按報告較去年下跌 1.7%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 2.1%。 2023 年第三季度，該公司報告淨銷售額為 28 億美元，淨虧損為 7.60 億美元，每股虧損為 11.94 美元；調整後淨盈利為 1.74 億美元，調整後每股盈利為 2.72 美元。 該公司去年盈利受到 2023 年第三季度 8.76 億美元非現金減值費用的影響。

截至 2024 年 9 月 28 日止的九個月，淨盈利及每股盈利分別為 4.25 億美元及 6.66 美元；調整後淨盈利為 4.94 億美元，調整後每股盈利則為 7.75 美元。 2024 年首九個月的淨銷售額為 82 億美元，按報告較去年下跌 3.8%，按調整後基礎計算則下跌 4.0%。 截至 2023 年 9 月 30 日止的九個月，該公司報告淨銷售額為 85 億美元，淨虧損為 5.79 億美元，每股虧損為 9.10 美元；調整後淨盈利為 4.62 億美元，調整後每股盈利為 7.23 美元。

對於該公司第三季度的業績，主席暨行政總裁 Jeff Lorberbaum 作出評論時表示：「我們在疲弱的市場環境下取得穩健的業績，反映出我們的銷售舉措、生產力和重組活動以及投入成本降低所帶來的積極影響，惟部分被定價和產品組合壓力所抵銷。 由於我們的盈利增加，並加強營運資金管理，我們在季內所產生的自由現金流為 2.04 億美元，今年迄今所產生的自由現金流總值為 4.43 億美元。 今年，我們投資約 4.50 億美元在專注於增長、降低成本及資產維護的資本項目上。

我們所有地區的市場狀況均由於利率高企、通脹持續及消費者信心下降而較預期疲弱。 在季度內，我們的銷售舉措提升了多個產品類別的銷量，惟被定價壓力及不利的產品組合所抵銷。 儘管商業渠道在年內漸漸失去部分勢頭，惟其表現繼續優於住宅渠道。

在我們的市場中，各國央行正從限制性政策轉向更平衡的方式來刺激經濟，隨着消費者和企業支出擴大，這方面應該會對我們的行業有利。 我們預期，美國、歐洲及拉丁美洲近期的減息措施將會鞏固房地產市場，並提高明年的地板銷售額。

我們繼續專注管理業務中可控的範疇，以改善業績。 由於毛利率遭受行業需求疲弱的壓力，我們所有業務正實施將銷量和工廠利用率盡量擴大的策略。 為提高銷售額，我們正推出創新的產品、營銷計劃和促銷活動。 我們正在提高生產力，並在業務各個方面進行嚴格的成本管理。 我們正在執行上季度宣佈的重組措施，預計每年可節省超過 1 億美元。 有關行動包括改善低效資產、精簡分銷及降低行政成本。 這些項目將於明年全年繼續進行，以達到我們計劃內的節約成效。

與去年相比，全球陶瓷業務部門（Global Ceramic Segment）於第三季度按報告的淨銷售額下跌 3.1%，按調整後基礎計算則下挫 2.2%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 7.9%，按調整後基礎計算則為 8.6%。 該部門的利潤率因生產力提高而擴大，同時材料和能源成本下降抵銷了勞動力和貨運通脹。 我們透過利用業界尖端的印刷、拋光和修正技術，提供視覺效果與眾不同的產品系列，以提升我們的產品組合。 除重組項目外，我們正實施多項成本控制措施，包括產品重新定制、流程改進及提高行政效率。 美國商務部預計將於 2024 年 11 月對來自印度的瓷磚作出反傾銷初步裁決，關稅可能追溯至 2024 年 8 月。 在美國，我們透過提供完整的產品供應和優質服務來增加與承建商的合作夥伴關係。 我們的石英枱面銷量優於其他工作枱面，明年我們將開始新一輪生產。 在歐洲，我們的銷量超過去年，先進技術的產品組合以及對商業渠道的擴大參與，部分抵銷了定價壓力。 我們已宣佈墨西哥的目標漲價，而巴西的銷量亦開始轉強。

與去年相比，世界其他地區地板業務部門（Flooring Rest of the World Segment）於第三季度的淨銷售額按報告下跌 3.5%，按調整後基礎計算則下挫 6.3%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 9.9%，按調整後基礎計算則為 10.5%。 今年，由於經濟持續疲弱，該部門於暑假後在歐洲的銷售額並未如以往般出現改善。 為應對目前情況，我們正在減低營運和行政成本，簡化 SKU 複雜性，並加強物流運作。 為提升銷量，我們進行了促銷活動，這對我們的定價和產品組合帶來了壓力，但部分被投入成本的降低所抵銷。 在市場放緩的情況下，隨着新的行業產能出現，我們的絕緣和面板業務面臨更激烈的競爭，對定價帶來了影響。 在澳洲和紐西蘭，我們改善了地毯系列的定價和產品組合，但銷量仍面臨壓力。

與去年相比，北美地板業務部門（Flooring North America Segment）於第三季度的銷售額上升 1.2%。 該部門的營業利潤率按報告為 7.5%，按調整後基礎計算則為 9.1%。 我們相信公司的表現優於整體市場，銷售額和利潤率較去年有所改善，銷量上升部分抵銷了定價和產品組合的下跌。 我們現正淘汰高成本的設備，退出生產表現欠佳的產品類別，同時投資於短期內可獲回報的資本項目。 由於消費者樂於採用我們性能更佳的新產品，LVT 和層壓板系列銷售額有所增長。 透過新式且適應力強的木質地板技術，我們持續革新產品，該技術既環保，亦能提供更強穩定性和表現。 我們的方塊地毯系列帶動商業銷售額，該系列具領先業界的可持續性，其獲獎設計的靈感來自大自然。

全球衝突、政治局勢不明朗及通脹正拖累全球消費者信心及可自由支配支出。 短期宏觀經濟狀況仍難以預測，我們預計行業情況今年不會出現改善。 需求仍然疲弱，我們各個產品類別和市場都面臨獨特的經濟形勢。 產品組合受到消費者選擇購買較便宜的產品，以及新建項目超出較高價值的裝修改建渠道所影響。 我們正透過銷售和重組行動、改善營運和成本控制舉措來應對目前情況，以加強我們的業務。 我們繼續透過推出創新產品、營銷計劃及促銷活動，以充分利用固定成本結構來促進銷量。 我們在部分產品中察覺到原材料通脹，這將令我們在第四季度的成本增加。 踏入年底，我們預計將降低生產水平以管理存貨，令未吸納的經常性開支上升。 我們預計，近期美國的風災將對我們第四季度的銷售額造成 2,500 萬美元至 4,000 萬美元的負面影響，並抵銷明年重建所帶來的效益。 鑑於這些因素及季節性的影響，我們預計，扣除任何重組或其他一次性費用後，第四季度調整後每股盈利將介乎 1.77 美元至 1.87 美元之間。

我們對業務的基本因素和改善業績的策略仍然充滿信心。 2025 年，我們預計隨著利率下跌及相關類別的全球消費者支出增加，所有市場的需求將有所改善。 房屋淨值水平的提升將為物業業主提供翻新住宅的資源。 我們所有地區都需要大量新屋建設，而我們亦已增加對此渠道的參與。 隨著融資變得更容易負擔以及投資回報增加，商業建設和改建項目亦應該會增加。 隨著市場的復甦，我們將利用已實施的廣泛改善措施，盡量提高銷售額和利潤率。」

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板材料製造商，致力於為世界各地的住宅和商業空間提供優質產品。 Mohawk 垂直整合了製造與分銷流程，為地氈、小地毯、瓷磚、層壓材料、木材、石材及乙烯基塑料地板的生產提供了競爭優勢。 我們的創新能力於業內傲視同儕，公司品牌因所生產的產品和使用的技術而與眾不同，可以滿足所有改建和新建設項目的需求。 我們旗下的品牌在業內備受認可，其中包括 American Olean、Daltile、Eliane、Elizabeth、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、Grupo Daltile、Karastan、Marazzi、Moduleo、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Performance Accessories、Pergo、Quick-Step、Unilin 及 Vitromex。 Mohawk 在過去二十年間成功從一家美國地毯製造商轉型為全球最大地板公司，其業務範圍遍及澳洲、巴西、歐洲、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯和美國。

上文各段落的若干陳述，特別是預期未來業績、業務前景、增長和經營策略以及類似事項，以及包含「可以」、「應該」、「相信」、「預期」、「預計」和「估計」等詞語的陳述或類似表述構成 1933 年證券法（經修訂）第 27A 條及 1934 年證券交易法（經修訂）第 21E 條界定的「前瞻性陳述」。 對於這些陳述，Mohawk 聲明受 1995 年私人證券訴訟改革法案中包含的前瞻性陳述安全港的保護。 管理層認為，這些前瞻性陳述在發表時屬合理陳述；然而，有關陳述僅限於發表當日有效，因此閣下應謹慎行事，不應過度依賴任何相關前瞻性陳述。 除法律要求外，該公司不會承擔對任何前瞻性陳述作公開更新或修訂的責任，無論是由於新資訊、未來事件或其他原因所導致。 無法保證前瞻性陳述的準確性，因為其基於許多假設，涉及諸多風險和不確定性。 以下重要因素可能導致未來結果與歷史經驗及我們當前的預期或預測出現差異：經濟或行業狀況變化；競爭；貨運、原材料價格和其他投入成本通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；消費市場通貨膨脹和通貨緊縮；貨幣波動；能源成本和供應；資本支出的時機和實施情況；公司產品提價的時機和實施情況；減值費用；在有利條件下（如有）確定並完成收購；收購整合；國際營運；新產品的推出；營運合理化；稅收和稅務改革、產品和其他權利要求；訴訟；地緣政治衝突；公司開展業務的司法管轄區的監管和政治變化；以及 Mohawk 的美國證券交易委員會（「SEC」）報告和公告中指出的其他風險。

電話會議，美國東部時間 2024 年 10 月 25 日星期五上午 11:00

如欲透過網絡參加電話會議，請瀏覽 http://ir.mohawkind.com/events/event-details/mohawk-industries-inc-3rd-quarter-2024-earnings-call。 如欲透過電話參加電話會議，請前往 https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193716/fdbc8887b0 預先進行登記，以取得專屬的個人身份識別編號。 您亦可於會議當天致電 1-833-630-1962（美國/加拿大）或 1-412-317-1843（國際），尋求接線生協助。 未能在指定時間收聽的人士，可於 2024 年 11 月 22 日前致電 1-877-344-7529（美國／加拿大）或 1-412-317-0088（國際），並輸入會議號碼 #5581374 收聽電話會議重播。 該電話會議將會存檔，並可在 mohawkind.com 的「投資者」分頁下收聽重播，為期一年。

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 2,719.0 2,766.1 8,199.7 8,522.8 Cost of sales 2,026.4 2,074.1 6,133.8 6,455.4 Gross profit 692.6 692.0 2,065.9 2,067.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 480.3 549.6 1,493.0 1,646.2 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 876.1 — 876.1 Operating income (loss) 212.3 (733.7 ) 572.9 (454.9 ) Interest expense 11.2 20.1 38.6 60.1 Other (income) and expense, net (0.7 ) (8.5 ) (0.2 ) (6.9 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 201.8 (745.3 ) 534.5 (508.1 ) Income tax expense 39.8 15.0 109.9 70.7 Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests 162.0 (760.3 ) 424.6 (578.8 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — 0.1 0.1 0.2 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 162.0 (760.4 ) 424.5 (579.0 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.57 (11.94 ) 6.69 (9.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 63.1 63.7 63.5 63.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.55 (11.94 ) 6.66 (9.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.4 63.7 63.8 63.6

Other Financial Information Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 319.6 512.0 736.9 1,032.9 Less: Capital expenditures 115.4 127.4 293.6 372.6 Free cash flow $ 204.2 384.6 443.3 660.3 Depreciation and amortization $ 156.2 149.6 481.9 476.1

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 424.0 518.5 Receivables, net 2,043.4 1,943.1 Inventories 2,612.1 2,519.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 541.9 523.0 Total current assets 5,621.4 5,504.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,750.5 4,788.8 Right of use operating lease assets 392.4 404.5 Goodwill 1,168.6 1,125.4 Intangible assets, net 850.7 854.4 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 529.6 461.1 Total assets $ 13,313.2 13,138.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 465.3 922.7 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,194.1 2,159.5 Current operating lease liabilities 111.6 106.4 Total current liabilities 2,771.0 3,188.6 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,716.4 1,675.6 Non-current operating lease liabilities 298.0 315.0 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 672.1 687.9 Total liabilities 5,457.5 5,867.1 Total stockholders' equity 7,855.7 7,271.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,313.2 13,138.5

Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 1,058.0 1,091.7 3,218.4 3,306.4 Flooring NA 974.0 962.2 2,832.7 2,917.3 Flooring ROW 687.0 712.2 2,148.6 2,299.1 Consolidated net sales $ 2,719.0 2,766.1 8,199.7 8,522.8 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 83.4 (355.2 ) 215.3 (207.9 ) Flooring NA 73.0 (167.0 ) 196.3 (131.8 ) Flooring ROW 67.8 (159.6 ) 204.3 2.6 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (11.9 ) (51.9 ) (43.0 ) (117.8 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 212.3 (733.7 ) 572.9 (454.9 ) Assets: Global Ceramic $ 4,892.7 4,905.9 Flooring NA 3,958.9 3,911.7 Flooring ROW 4,020.7 3,857.6 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 440.9 463.3 Consolidated assets $ 13,313.2 13,138.5

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 162.0 (760.4 ) 424.5 (579.0 ) Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 19.5 47.0 68.8 120.7 Software implementation cost write-off 7.8 — 7.8 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — (0.1 ) — 4.5 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 876.1 — 876.1 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.7 43.4 10.8 92.4 Adjustments of indemnification asset (0.4 ) (1.9 ) 1.8 (2.9 ) Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position 0.4 1.9 (1.8 ) 2.9 Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — (12.8 ) — (12.8 ) Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change 2.9 — 2.9 — Income tax effect of adjusting items (8.9 ) (19.5 ) (20.5 ) (40.2 ) Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 184.0 173.7 494.3 461.7 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.90 2.72 7.75 7.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 63.4 63.9 63.8 63.9

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (In millions) September 28, 2024 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 465.3 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,716.4 Total debt 2,181.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 424.0 Net debt $ 1,757.7

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended (In millions) December 31,

2023 March 30,

2024 June 29,

2024 September 28,

2024 September 28,

2024 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests $ 139.4 105.0 157.5 162.0 563.9 Interest expense 17.4 14.9 12.6 11.2 56.1 Income tax expense 14.2 27.8 42.3 39.8 124.1 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 — (0.1 ) — — Depreciation and amortization(1) 154.2 154.2 171.5 156.2 636.1 EBITDA 325.3 301.9 383.8 369.2 1,380.2 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 6.0 5.4 20.9 15.1 47.4 Software implementation cost write-off — — — 7.8 7.8 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles 1.6 — — — 1.6 Legal settlements, reserves and fees (4.7 ) 8.8 1.3 0.7 6.1 Adjustments of indemnification asset (0.1 ) 2.4 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 328.1 318.5 405.8 392.4 1,444.8 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.2

(1) 包括加速折舊，分別為 2023 年第四季度 2.6 美元、2024 年第一季度 2.4 美元、2024 年第二季度 20.5 美元及 2024 年第三季度 4.4 美元。

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Adjusted Net Sales Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 28, 2024 Mohawk Consolidated Net sales $ 2,719.0 8,199.7 Adjustment for constant shipping days (13.9 ) (5.8 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 4.2 33.6 Adjustment for acquisition volume — (47.8 ) Adjusted net sales $ 2,709.3 8,179.7

Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Global Ceramic Net sales $ 1,058.0 Adjustment for constant shipping days (3.3 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates 13.3 Adjusted net sales $ 1,068.0

Flooring ROW Net sales $ 687.0 Adjustment for constant shipping days (10.6 ) Adjustment for constant exchange rates (9.1 ) Adjusted net sales $ 667.3

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Gross Profit $ 692.6 692.0 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 16.4 42.6 Software implementation cost write-off 2.3 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — (0.1 ) Adjusted gross profit $ 711.3 734.5 Adjusted gross profit as a percent of net sales 26.2 % 26.6 %

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 480.3 549.6 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (3.1 ) (4.4 ) Software implementation cost write-off (5.5 ) — Legal settlements, reserves and fees (0.7 ) (43.4 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 471.0 501.8 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales 17.3 % 18.1 %

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Mohawk Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 212.3 (733.7 ) Adjustments to operating income (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 19.5 47.0 Software implementation cost write-off 7.8 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — (0.1 ) Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 876.1 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.7 43.4 Adjusted operating income $ 240.3 232.7 Adjusted operating income as a percent of net sales 8.8 % 8.4 %

Global Ceramic Operating income (loss) $ 83.4 (355.2 ) Adjustments to segment operating income (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 7.4 17.7 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 425.2 Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — (0.1 ) Adjusted segment operating income $ 90.8 87.6 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 8.6 % 8.0 %

Flooring NA Operating income (loss) $ 73.0 (167.0 ) Adjustments to segment operating income (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8.1 27.3 Software implementation cost write-off 7.8 — Legal settlements, reserves and fees — 1.5 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 215.8 Adjusted segment operating income $ 88.9 77.6 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 9.1 % 8.1 %

Flooring ROW Operating income (loss) $ 67.8 (159.6 ) Adjustments to segment operating income (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4.0 1.8 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles $ — 235.1 Adjusted segment operating income $ 71.8 77.3 Adjusted segment operating income as a percent of net sales 10.5 % 10.9 %

Corporate and intersegment eliminations Operating (loss) $ (11.9 ) (51.9 ) Adjustments to segment operating (loss): Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs — 0.2 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.7 41.9 Adjusted segment operating (loss) $ (11.2 ) (9.8 )

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Before Income Taxes Three Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 201.8 (745.3 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — (0.1 ) Adjustments to earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 19.5 47.0 Software implementation cost write-off 7.8 — Inventory step-up from purchase accounting — (0.1 ) Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 876.1 Legal settlements, reserves and fees 0.7 43.4 Adjustments of indemnification asset (0.4 ) (1.9 ) Adjusted earnings before income taxes $ 229.4 219.1

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense Three Months Ended (In millions) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Income tax expense $ 39.8 15.0 Adjustments to income tax expense: Income taxes - adjustments of uncertain tax position (0.4 ) (1.9 ) Income tax effect on impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles — 12.8 Income tax effect of foreign tax regulation change (2.9 ) — Income tax effect of adjusting items 8.9 19.5 Adjusted income tax expense $ 45.4 45.4 Adjusted income tax rate 19.8 % 20.7 %

公司會增補其簡明綜合財務報表，該報表根據美國公認會計原則 (US GAAP) 編製和呈列，當中包含若干非 GAAP 的財務指標。 根據證券交易委員會規則的要求，上表顯示了公司的非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比較的美國 GAAP 指標調節的結果。 除了可比較的美國 GAAP 指標外，還應考慮上述每項非 GAAP 指標，並且可能無法與其他公司報告的類似名稱的指標進行比較。 公司認為，這些非 GAAP 指標在根據相應的美國 GAAP 指標調節時，可在以下方面幫助其投資者：非 GAAP 收入指標有助於識別增長趨勢，並將收入與過往及未來期間進行比較，非 GAAP 盈利能力指標有助於了解公司業務的長期盈利趨勢，並將其利潤與過往及未來期間進行比較。

公司將若干項目從其非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除，因為這些項目在不同期間可能會有很大差異，並且可能掩蓋潛在的業務趨勢。 從公司非 GAAP 收入指標中剔除的項目包括：外幣交易及折算；在一段時間內較多或較少的運輸日數，以及收購的影響。

公司從其非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除了若干項目，因為這些項目可能不代表公司的核心經營業績，或與其無關。 公司非 GAAP 盈利能力指標中剔除的項目包括：重組、收購和整合相關及其他成本、法律和解、準備金和費用、商譽減值和壽命不確定的無形資產、收購購買會計，包括購買會計存貨增加、補償資產的調整、不確定稅務狀況調整和歐洲稅務重組。

聯絡方式： James Brunk，財務總監 (706) 624-2239

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.