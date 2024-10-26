PHILIPPINES, October 26 - Press Release

October 25, 2024 IMEE, to the rescue sa mga komadrona Bilang tugon sa mga hamon na kinakaharap ng mga komadrona sa Pilipinas, may ginawang panukalang batas si Senador Imee R. Marcos upang pagtibayin at paunlarin ang kanilang propesyon, lalo na sa pampublikong sektor at malalayong komunidad. "Ang ating mga komadrona ang kadalasang inaasahan sa mga malalayong Rural Health Units (RHUs) na mag-isang nagbibigay serbisyo sa mga kalapit komunidad na ang kanilang tanging tungkulin ay pagbutihin ang kalagayan ng mga ina at sanggol laban sa mga sakit," ani Marcos. Kabilang sa nasabing panukala ang pagtataas ng sahod at pagbibigay ng karagdagang suporta sa mga komadronang nagseserbisyo sa mga pampublikong ospital at health center. Layunin nitong mapaunlad hindi lamang ang propesyon kundi pati ang kalidad ng serbisyong ibinibigay nila. Bukod dito, binanggit din ni Marcos ang kanyang Senate Bill No. 1724, na naglalayong magpatupad ng mga programa at patakarang magpapabuti sa kalusugan at kalidad ng buhay ng mga manggagawa, kabilang dito ang mga komadrona. Matagal nang nananawagan ang mga komadrona ng mas mataas na kompensasyon, dahil sa hirap ng kanilang trabaho at kakulangan ng bilang sa propesyon na kadalasang nagdudulot ng burnout at labis na pagkapagod. Base sa mga pag-aaral, ang tamang proporsyon ay dapat isang komadrona sa bawat 5,000 katao sa isang komunidad, ngunit dahil sa kakulangan, umaabot ito sa isang komadrona sa bawat 80,000 na katao. Kamakailan lamang ang ika-50 anibersaryo ng Midwifery Week na nagsimulang ipagdiwang noong 1974 sa paglalagda ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand E. Marcos sa Proclamation No. 1275, na nagtatakda sa ikatlong linggo ng Oktubre para sa mga komadrona. IMEE, to the midwives' rescue As a response to the challenges faced by midwives in the Philippines, Senator Imee R. Marcos filed a senate bill to strengthen and develop the profession, especially those in public health services and rural communities. "Our midwives often run far-flung RHUs alone, providing essential health services to communities located miles away, despite their singular role of bringing forth life and improving maternal and infant mortality and morbidity," Marcos said. Salary raise and provision of additional support to midwives who are in public hospitals and health centers are included in Marcos' senate bill. It aims to improve not only the profession, but the overall quality of service given. Aside from this, Marcos also shared the importance of her Senate Bill No. 1724, which promotes the implementation of programs and standards which will improve the health and quality of life of employees, including midwives. Midwives have been seeking higher compensation due to difficulty of their work and shortage in number which have led to burnout and fatigue among them. Based on studies, the right proportion is supposedly one (1) midwife per five thousand (5,000) individuals in a community, but because of the shortage in midwives, one (1) is now equivalent to eighty thousand (80,000) individuals. Recently, the 50th anniversary of the Midwifery Week was observed, which started in 1974 when former President Ferdinand E. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 1275, dedicating the third week of October for our midwives.

