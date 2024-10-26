Submit Release
SUNDAY: Governor Newsom to unveil major proposal to bolster California’s film and TV industry

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Sunday, in Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom will unveil a major proposal to bolster the state’s film and television industry.

California is home to the largest share of the film and TV economy in the United States. Film and TV production in California supports over 700,000 jobs and nearly $70 billion in wages for in-state workers.

WHEN: Sunday, October 27th at 1:45pm PT 
LIVESTREAM: CA Governor Twitter page, CA Governor Facebook page, and the CA Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: This press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 11 a.m., October 27. Information will be provided in the RSVP confirmation note.

