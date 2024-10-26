Driver Services for Tennesseans Impacted by Hurricane Helene Now at the Mobile Unit and Multi-Agency Resource Centers

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is now offering Driver Services including free replacement licenses to citizens directly impacted by the East Tennessee floods at the mobile unit at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s three Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs).

The MARCs are located at 466 Learning Road (or Learning Way) in Newport; 1749 HWY 19E in Elizabethton and 306 Forest Drive in Jonesborough. In addition to Driver Services, individuals affected by Hurricane Helene can access available resources from other federal, state and regional organizations at the MARCs.

The Driver Services mobile unit is at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, 1741 Hwy 19E Bypass, while the center is temporarily closed due to flooding. In addition to the free duplicate licenses for flood victims, the mobile unit offers all Tennesseans the same services as a full-service Driver Services Center.

Driver Services at the MARCs and mobile unit are available Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. ET and can only accept payment by credit or debit card.

Driver Services are currently unavailable at the Greene County Clerk due to storm damage. All other East Tennessee Driver Services Centers, Self-Service Kiosks and County Clerk Partner locations are open and serving all Tennesseans, including those impacted by the hurricane.

The temporary Driver Services locations at the Unicoi Police Department and Newport Grammar School have closed permanently.

Tennesseans may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources, visit tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.