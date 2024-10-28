Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel, venue of the Ambassadors' Dinner at Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica 2024

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, one of the most renowned luxury resorts in Puerto Vallarta, hosted the Cena Maridaje de Embajadores (Ambassadors' Pairing Dinner) as part of the 16th edition of Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica. This exclusive event brought together some of the most recognized chefs from Mexico and around the world, offering a unique and unforgettable culinary experience.Throughout its 16-year history, Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica has featured the participation of notable national and international chefs, many of whom have been awarded Michelin Stars, 50 Best rankings, and Top Chef titles.This event has showcased the best of gastronomy through live culinary demonstrations, conferences, and special dinners like the one held at Villa Premiere. It is part of a series of training and networking activities organized by Carlos Elizondo and Consuelo Felipe, with the support of municipal governments and business chambers from both Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.Villa Premiere was the venue for the Cena Maridaje de Embajadores, which took place on October 14. The event was an extraordinary celebration of flavors and culinary creativity, featuring the following renowned chefs:• Chef Karla Irlett Castro (Rest. Casa Maro) – Ambassador of the State of Jalisco• Chef Salvador Muñoz Miralrio (Rest. Vayami) – Ambassador of the State of Nayarit• Chef Domingo Martínez (Rest. Amatxi) – Ambassador of the State of Guanajuato• Chef Francis Peña – MasterChef Dominican Republic• Chef Inés Páez Nin – MasterChef Dominican Republic• Chef Rodrigo Rivera-Río (Rest. Koli) – Monterrey, Nuevo León• Host Chef: Rogelio Domínguez – Villa Premiere Boutique HotelAttendees enjoyed an exclusive menu paired with high-end wines and spirits, crafted by these culinary masters, offering a unique multisensory dining experience.Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway, known for its blend of contemporary sophistication and authentic Mexican style, once again stood out as a luxury host, providing the perfect setting for such a memorable culinary evening. This adults-only resort offers exceptional personalized service, stunning ocean views, and a top-tier culinary offering, making it a benchmark in Puerto Vallarta hospitality.With its participation in the 16th edition of Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronómica, Villa Premiere reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the culinary richness of Mexico and Latin America, offering its guests and visitors an unforgettable experience.For more information, visit the official website of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel: https://www.premiereonline.com.mx/ Image gallery: https://enroute.egnyte.com/fl/bCfs1JMQsx About Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway:Villa Premiere is a luxury, adults-only resort located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. With spectacular ocean views and a world-class culinary offering, this hotel redefines the concept of hospitality by providing guests with a sophisticated and relaxing experience. It is the perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility and rejuvenation.About Vallarta-Nayarit GastronomicaBest Gastronomic Event in Latin America, hosting Michelin Star Chefs, Top 50 Best, and Celebrity Chefs. It has been held for 16 years, and this edition took place from October 11 to 18, 2024. More information: https:// vallartanayaritgastronomica.com/ Media contact:Juan Carlos Lópezcarlos@enroutecommunications.com

